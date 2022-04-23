All maps, modes, and features coming to Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves

The second season of Halo Infinite, titled Lone Wolves, is set to release on May 3. The long-awaited second wave of content will feature new maps, new game modes, new events, a new battle pass, various quality-of-life improvements, online co-op, the beta for Forge mode, and much more.

Here’s a comprehensive look at all the new things coming to Halo Infinite next month when season two: Lone Wolves launches.

New maps: Catalyst (Arena) and Breaker (Big Team Battle)

Two new maps are being added to Halo Infinite during Season Two. Catalyst is for traditional four-vs-four and FFA modes, and Breaker is for Big Team Battle as well as the new Last Spartan Standing mode.

The developers at 343 described Catalyst as “a symmetrical arena map nested high up inside of an expansive, tunnel-like Forerunner structure.” There are “waterfalls pouring down around suspended catwalks, overgrown cathedral walls, and a light bridge connecting the sides of the map together.” Some of the testers think the map reminds them of Coliseum from Halo 5, Haven from Halo 4, and Epitaph from Halo 3.

Breaker is “a pseudo symmetric BTB map set in a Banished scrapyard where each team’s base is a huge chunk of ship debris, divided by the plasma cutting beam structure in the middle.” The beam serves as a “dynamic element” of the game, meaning it will likely damage any opponents that come into contact.

New modes: King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing

In King of the Hill, two teams will battle over control of a neutral hill to win points. Earning points fills a progress bar, and when the bar is filled, the team earns a point and a new hill spawns somewhere else on the map.

Image via 343 Studios.

In Land Grab, teams try to capture three neutral zones around the map. When a zone is captured, it is locked and the capturing team earns a point. Once all three zones are captured, three new neutral zones unlock. The first team to 11 points wins.

Last Spartan Standing is a pseudo-battle royale mode: a 12-player, free-for-all game of Attrition on Big Team Battle maps. Each player has a confined loadout and five respawns, and can only earn new weapons by killing enemies and earning experience to get level up loadouts while a Danger Zone closes in around the players.

Narrative events, battle pass, improvements, and more

Plans for season two include new “multiplayer narrative events that place your personal Spartan in the center of an evolving Seasonal storyline.” These events, titled “Interference” and “Alpha Pack” are scheduled for May 3 and July 19, respectively, and each last for roughly two weeks. A new weekly Fracture event, Entrenched, is set to come out on May 24.

A new 100-tier battle pass of earnable items will be released as well, alongside various quality of life updates. The open beta for Forge is targeted for September 2022. Online co-op is also set to release in August.

More information on some of the new modes, events, battle pass items, and more will be revealed during a community livestream on the Halo Twitch/YouTube channels at 3pm CT on April 27.