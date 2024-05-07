Hades player count skyrockets thanks to surprise sequel release, Steam sale

Hades 2’s sudden release has breathed new life into its award-winning predecessor, sending it soaring to the top of Steam charts. Like Zagreus’ journey, Hades has ascended from the depths once more.

Following the unexpected launch of Hades 2, Hades experienced a phenomenal spike in popularity, reaching a peak of 23,000 concurrent players. This surge marks an impressive 187 percent increase in sales over the past 30 days on Steam, and a significant leap from its previous average of 5,000 players.

Melinoë is the new protagonist of Hades. She seeks to free Olympus and reunite with her family. Image via Supergiant Games

A major factor behind this resurgence is Hades’ heavily discounted price on Steam. At the time of writing, it’s available at a tempting 66 percent off, making it a steal for less than $10. This offer, combined with Hades’ overwhelmingly positive review score, has attracted new players to both the first and second game. Players are eager to immerse themselves in the captivating world of monsters, gods, and now titans.

Developed by Supergiant Games and released in 2020, Hades quickly garnered praise for its gripping narrative, engaging gameplay, striking art style, enchanting music, and stellar voice acting. It’s simply an otherworldly game. With over a million copies sold and numerous Game of the Year awards under its belt, Hades had already secured its place as a modern classic, and its sequel is poised to follow the same steps.

The release of Hades 2, offered through early access on Steam and the Epic Games Store, ushered in a new chapter for the franchise. Despite being in an unfinished state, the sequel boasts more content than its predecessor, promising players a richer and more expansive experience. Major content updates are planned for the next few months, according to the developer, which will also be accompanied by smaller patches to ensure smooth gameplay throughout early access.

The success of Hades 2’s surprise launch proves the franchise has an enduring appeal and a loyal fanbase. While players eagerly await Melinoë’s unfolding story, it seems Hades’ reign over the gaming underworld is far from over.

