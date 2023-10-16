Twitch cracks down on fake Rockstar account giving out hoax GTA 6 beta keys

The silence from Rockstar Games regarding GTA 6 created a window of opportunity for scammers to host a fake stream on Oct. 13.

Twitch banned the “NewsRockstar” account, which was pretending to be an official Rockstar Games channel, on Oct. 13. The channel had its first (and last) ever stream titled “GTA6 OUT NOW! [BETA] – Early Access Beta Test – Twitch and Steam Exclusive.”

According to GGRecon, NewsRockstar was giving out fake GTA 6 beta keys that were in fact a phishing scam. Any links related to this “beta” would leak users’ personal data when clicked on.

The channel was a verified Twitch Partner, which reinforced its credibility in the eyes of the community despite the stream’s category being Just Chatting and Counter-Strike. This allowed the stream to peak at 20,000 viewers until it was eventually banned by Twitch.

So far, there is no official information regarding GTA 6 from Rockstar apart from it being in development and this ban means absolutely nothing to the company and the development process.

At this point, everyone is so excited about the game that players have built theories out of everything Rockstar offers, but it is also a perfect opportunity for scammers to take advantage. Stay vigilant when seeing anything related to GTA 6 on social media.

In the meantime, we just have to sit and wait until more details are revealed through official channels. I’m sure fans hope to get at least a release date or an official announcement in early 2024.

