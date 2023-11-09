6 songs we want to listen to on GTA 6 radio

Radio stations in all GTA games play an incremental role in setting the stage. Rockstar Games adds radio stations to accommodate all tastes while filling them with songs from the same era in that the game takes place.

With more GTA 6 details becoming available each day, the game’s slowly materializing, and we’ll have a better idea of where the game will take place when we get a GTA 6 trailer in December.

The place and time matter massively when deciding GTA 6‘s radio stations and songs, as they’re often required to reflect the same period.. Based on GTA 6 rumors and leaks, there’s a decent chance that Vice City will feature in the game, and that has affected most of the songs in our wishlist for GTA 6’s radio.

Haddaway — What Is Love

What Is Love by Haddaway screams 90s nostalgia and features an energetic beat that teleports us back to Vice City’s nightclub district. The song could also fit into multiple radio stations, making it a flexible choice overall.

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

When it’s dark outside in Vice City, neon lights shine the brightest. The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights captures that environment perfectly and can be the go-to-tune for high-speed chases. It’s also quite catchy, a treat that turns casual listeners into regulars.

Will Smith — Miami

The energetic rhythm and Miami-themed lyrics of Will Smith’s Miami could be the first song you’d like to hear in GTA 6, especially when visiting Vice City. Considering the fictional city is based on Miami, this upbeat song could reflect the game’s lively atmosphere.

Deep Purple — Smoke on the Water

V-Rock station fans, this one’s for you. The iconic tempo of Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water can get players’ feet tapping as they also smash the gas pedal in an adrenaline-fueled mission.

Queen — Another One Bites the Dust

Queen’s Radio Ga Ga was featured in GTA 5, but that simply wasn’t enough Queen. Not only would we like to see more of the legendary band in GTA 6, but we also believe it would be the perfect opportunity to do so, especially if it’s set in the 80s-90s era.

Copyright Free Music

Playing music on Twitch streams and YouTube videos has become an annoyance since GTA 5 due to copyright claims and strikes. We expect there to be a Copyright Free station in GTA 6 tailored to content creators so they can also have their radio on during gameplay.