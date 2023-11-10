Rockstar’s wording on GTA 6 has fans memeing about the worst thing that could happen

The outrage would be the one to remember.

Rockstar’s announcement about the next GTA game reveal took the internet by storm. But knowing Rockstar’s track record, fans are jokingly preparing for the worst.

GTA fans on Nov. 9 noticed that the announcement tweet from Rockstar didn’t explicitly say GTA 6, but rather the “next Grand Theft Auto,” making a few fans meme about what could happen during the reveal in December. The worst-case scenario is Grand Theft Auto 5, The Definitive Edition.

Fans quickly agreed that the whole world would descend into complete chaos if that happened. One fan wrote: “If it’s not GTA 6, someone would probably burn their building down,” while others claimed they’d watch the enormous outrage on Reddit, and then quietly cry in the corner.

It would be even better if Rockstar decided to do this as a prank. A few suggested the reveal should start with the line “why did I move here,” from the GTA 5 trailer, or if the gameplay footage could be only the one we’ve seen in leaks.

Image via Rockstar Games

Multiple announcements from Rockstar about remasters and re-releases of GTA games are where this meme is coming from. GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced for the next-gen consoles or the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition are all great examples. Everyone was expecting at least some news about the new game, but instead, we got poorly remastered GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

To be completely honest, in the past few years, any tweet from Rockstar was greeted with at least a few fans disappointed it wasn’t about GTA 6. And who can blame them, it has been a long time since there was anything new on the GTA front, apart from content in GTA Online.

However, this time around the stakes are higher than ever. The announcement tweet quickly became the most-liked gaming tweet of all time and Rockstar better not disappoint its loyal fans if not the whole gaming community.