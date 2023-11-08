GTA 6 is already breaking records and we’ve not even seen it yet

Rockstar’s Nov. 9 statement has broken the record for the most-liked gaming tweet of all time. The Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal tweet has accrued 1.2 million likes on Twitter, as of writing, and continues to grow just nine hours after it was shared.

The GTA V developers unveiled the news of GTA 6’s trailer arriving in early December. It took five hours to surpass one million likes, according to reports by Okami Games, putting it ahead of another record-breaking Rockstar tweet from Sept. 19, 2022.

Rockstar’s tweet currently sits at 111.3 million views and is rapidly approaching non-gaming Twitter records.

Rockstar's tweet announcing the GTA 6 trailer is now the most liked gaming tweet of all time.



This little innocuous tweet gained over 1M likes and 75M views in 5 hours in the most casual way possible. 💀💀 #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/q3lCKKeeHQ — Okami Games (@Okami13_) November 8, 2023

