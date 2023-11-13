Michael’s voice actor teases GTA 6 return

Could we see one of GTA 5‘s main characters, Michael, return in GTA 6? Ned Luke, Michael’s voice actor, is either toying with us or trying to build anticipation for a huge reveal in a tweet on Nov. 12.

In many ways, the plot of GTA 5 revolves around Michael, the angry dad and former bank robber trying to regain control of his life. He ends up returning to his old life of crime with his former colleague Trevor and enlists the help of young Franklin along the way. The story is typical GTA—action-packed, full of betrayals, getaways, and cops trying to shut your operations down.

GTA 6‘s story won’t revolve around Michael most likely, leaks suggest the protagonist will be a female by the name of Lucia, but there’s a chance for other characters from the past to return. Fans have been waiting for a new GTA entry for ten years, so there better be some kind of callback to the game they’ve played for the last decade mixed in with plenty of new elements. Elements of the potential story have been revealed in leaks, and they suggest it’ll be a Bonnie and Clyde-style adventure with Lucia and her leaked partner, Jason.

There’s precedent in the past for characters to return to GTA—GTA 4‘s Niko Bellic is killed by Trevor in GTA 5, and there are other references to past characters in the game.

Like everyone else, we’ll have to wait until the game drops for the full reveal of the plot. Following a report by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Rockstar confirmed a trailer for the game will drop in December. As anticipation and hype build for one of the biggest gaming releases of the decade, all we can do is speculate who will make appearances in the full game.