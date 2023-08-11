Latest Rockstar partnership suggests we might get official GTA RP servers in the future

Cfx.re, the team behind the most popular GTA Online roleplay servers, officially teamed up with Rockstar Games on Aug. 11.

Rockstar was as vague as it always is with any GTA-related news and only said this partnership will help find “new ways to support” the RP community and “improve” the services Cfx.re already provided. Cfx.re is responsible for FiveM, which is a very popular RP client that hosts NoPixel—the server that streaming stars xQc, Sykkuno, and Buddha have played on over the years.

Today, we are proud to announce that https://t.co/RIDVpeoqCS — the team behind the biggest Rockstar roleplay and creator communities, FiveM and RedM — are now officially a part of Rockstar Games: https://t.co/PqVyvdsjIX pic.twitter.com/gd3ETq9iwx — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 11, 2023

While we still don’t know what will be the exact outcomings of the partnership between Rockstar and Cfx.re, it’s safe to speculate Rockstar might be interested in either turning GTA Online RP servers official in the future or working with Cfx.re to make official RP servers for the upcoming GTA 6.

The RP servers played a big part in making GTA Online a success as it allowed players to basically play a totally different game with whatever storyline they wanted to follow.

This modding community is passionate and they had to keep working with the fear that Rockstar would shut them down at any given moment, but now it looks like Rockstar isn’t interested in nuking the RP servers at all.

“As a way to further support those efforts, we recently expanded our policy on mods to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community,” Rockstar said in the announcement.

We’ll certainly know more about the partnership between Rockstar and Cfx.re in the future, but most importantly, we know that the most popular GTA RP servers aren’t shutting down anytime soon. We might even see some improvements being made to them down the road as Cfx.re will be directly supported by Rockstar.

