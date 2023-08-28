The best GTA RP servers to play in 2023

GTA V is still thriving after all these years, and a big part of it is due to the popularity of roleplaying servers, which allow players to step into the shoes of their characters and experience the popular action-adventure game in a whole new way thanks to a bunch of mods.

What is GTA RP?

GTA RP is when players all join specific servers in order to play characters that they have created. Players will speak and act in ways that are true to their characters in an attempt to tell an evolving narrative collaboratively. Several GTA RP streamers have made the big time due to the hilarious antics they will get up to while in character.

There are a number of servers available, each with different rules and regulations. The premise, however, remains the same. Players need to stay in character and play some sort of role in the broader ecosystem, whether it’s a criminal, a police officer, or a fast food employee.

It’s incredibly popular due to the unrivaled level of immersion and fun it offers. Twitch and YouTube streamers can’t seem to get enough of it, too. The content practically creates itself.

The best GTA RP servers to play on

The best GTA RP servers to play will vary depending on what you are looking for, but the below list are all going out of their way to provide players with a great experience. Click on any name on the list to go to a description of what they offer and information on how to join.

New Day RP – a deep experience because it ties in with other RP offerings from the same collective, and runs on FiveM, a very popular RP client. Player count: 35,292

GTA World – don’t like the idea of talking on the mic but love the idea of RP? This text-based server is the one for you. Player count: 175,011

Eclipse RP – voice-based RP, incredibly easy to get involved with, and a fantastic community. This is arguably the most beginner-friendly option. Player count: 1,000 max

TwitchRP – very popular with streamers across a number of titles; TwitchRP is a large community with a lot to offer. Player count: 17,000

NoPixel – the biggest, and arguably the best, GTA RP community out there. NoPixel has spawned so many classic encounters, and demand is through the roof. Player count: 438,545

LifeCore Roleplay – LifeCore Roleplay prides itself on hyper realistic roleplaying, strict rules, and a mature community. This is for serious players only. Player count : 17,000

: MafiaCity RP – If you’re looking for an organized crime RP server, this one’s for you. There’s plenty of chaos and RP to have. Player count: 200 per server

7. MafiaCity RP

If you’ve ever wanted to roleplay as an organized crime member, this is the right server for you Mafia City Roleplay enjoys a large playerbase dedicated to living out the crimelord fantasy. This server is voice-based, meaning those who prefer text will have to look elsewhere. Its economy system is robust, allowing property purchases, jobs, and so on. You can make multiple characters and have your own player jobs.

How to play MafiaCity RP

To get started, you can visit their Discord server. They have all the necessary install instructions in one convenient place. Once you’re in the server, verify that you aren’t a bot. Then read the rules and FAQ. Once that is done, you can connect via your client.

6. LifeCore Roleplay

LifeCore is for mature, serious players who don’t mind playing by a strict set of rules. Some of the server features include over 100 entirely new, realistic cars, custom clothes, highly detailed police cars, pets, BBQ cookouts, pawnshops, everyday jobs, skateboarding, storage, and much more.

How to join LifeCore Roleplay server

It’s easy to get started playing LifeCore RP. You can join their Discord server for install instructions. The main website is located here. Make sure to read their rules set out in the Google doc linked in the server. You can connect by typing in “Connect play.lifecorerp.com” through the Fivem client.

Image via New Day RP

New Day RP is a popular, smoothly run GTA V roleplaying server that is particularly popular among those who dabble in its sister Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplaying server, Wild West RP.

It’s unique in the sense that it runs in tandem with it and its lore, allowing for a deeper and more unique twist on the roleplaying that other servers simply cannot match. Players must remain in character at all times.

How to join New Day RP servers

To play on the New Day RP servers, you will need a copy of GTA V, and the FiveM client. According to New Day, it doesn’t matter where you actually purchased your copy of the game, which is good news for those who picked it up on Rockstar Social Club. Downloading the FiveM client can be a little awkward, so follow the below steps carefully.

Turn off your antivirus. FiveM can set off antivirus, so you are best to simply disable it and then download the client.

Download the client from the official FiveM website.

Ensure that GTA V is installed and fully up to date.

Run the FiveM.exe. Unless you run it from an empty folder where it automatically installs, it will install at %localappdata%\FiveM.

Reactivate your antivirus and whitelist FiveM.

Start FiveM via the start menu.

Now, there are other steps you need to take in order to get into the server.

Set up a New Day RP account and link your Steam and Discord to their systems. This is how you get whitelisted for the servers.

Link your Teamspeak in order to be able to access the server rooms.

Download the Teamspeak SaltyChat plugin. This is how proximity chat works on the servers.

When creating your character, keep in mind that they must be 18 years of age or older.

We would suggest you read the entire FAQ.

You should also read their general guidelines to ensure the type of RP experience New Day are trying to foster is one you are interested in.

Image via GTA World

If you’re someone who is a little shy of roleplaying on the microphone but doesn’t want to miss out on all the fun, the fantastic GTA World roleplaying server is the perfect option.

It revolves around text-based communication, which, while less immersive, is still tons of fun. There’s no shortage of content too. There are businesses to work for, factions to represent on the streets, and more.

How to play on GTA World servers

The main GTA World website is filled with information about these RP servers and how to join them. You will need to download Rage MP to be able to take part. Remember, GTA World focuses on text-based interactions, so there is less work to do with voice clients and plugins.

You should first decide if you wish to play in Los Santos or Liberty City and set up an account on the main page. Make sure you read the full Roleplay Guide so that you know what will be expected of you on the servers.

Image via EclipseRP

Eclipse RP is an excellent voice-based roleplaying server with a maximum capacity of 200 players at all times, meaning those who pass the quiz and hop on will have no shortage of others to play with. Players can be anything they want to be, whether it’s a cab driver, drug dealer, government worker, mechanic, police officer, high-roller gambler, weapons dealer, or anything else.

How to play on Eclipse RP servers

Eclipse is actually one of the easiest RP groups to play with, investing in a simplified approach and process to really help get folks into the game quickly. Once again, you will need to actually own GTA V, then just download Rage MP.

Download the Rage MP client from the official Rage MP site. Launch the client, then look for [EN/US] [VOICE] ECLIPSE Roleplay Connect to the server named above Create your account Pass the quiz That’s it, and you are good to go.

Image via TwitchRP

TwitchRP is the second-biggest roleplaying server with more than 20,000 active members, and for a good reason—it’s popular among Twitch streams, as the name suggests, and it makes it incredibly fun.

In addition to taking on all sorts of jobs like delivering goods, recycling waste, and selling cars, players can also learn skills and crafts, adding an extra layer of depth.

How to play on Twtich RP servers

The first thing to do on Twitch RP is to get whitelisted. To do this, head to the main Twitch RP website and hit the apply button at the top right of the page. Much of the Twitch RP process takes place behind closed doors, but they do advise you to familiarize yourself with their rules. When you are accepted, you will receive an email advising you of the next steps to take.

Image via NoPixel

Lo and behold, the best server of all—the iconic NoPixel server, which essentially put GTA V roleplaying on the map and kept it there due to its popularity among massive streamers like xQc.

It boasts some of the best quality-of-life features in the scene, but there is a catch—players need to undergo a rather extensive application process and make a donation to be considered.

There are alternative servers that are more accessible, but given their popularity, those who want to join often need to pay for priority access and character slots. It does, however, give players a chance to earn themselves a spot on the main server, so it might be worth it.

How to join No Pixel servers

NoPixel is arguably the most famous of all the GTA RP servers, and this means it can be the hardest to join. At the moment, only Community Supporters will be considered for a spot, and it will take an average of 14 days to have your application reviewed. You will need to sign up for the NoPixel forums to be able to get access to the application template.

NoPixel is another RP group that uses FiveM, so make sure you get ahead of the curve by following the instructions we listed above to download and install it.

