How to go AFK in GTA Online

With GTA Online being the online-only service of Grand Theft Auto V, going AFK generally leads to disconnection if you take too long to return. However, methods allow you to take some time off and go AFK without losing your connection to the server.

How to go AFK without disconnecting in GTA Online

Sometimes real life just gets in the way, and you might have to step away from your system. But what if you found the perfect crew and want to stay in it as long as possible? There are a few ways to prevent yourself from disconnecting from Grand Theft Auto Online despite being AFK for quite a while, and none of them involve doing anything complicated.

Method one: Choosing between menu options

Going to a certain car meet will help. Image via Rockstar Games

The first method is a relatively newer method found by players through trial and error. It involves going to specific locations on the map with multiple options when you access their menu. A good example is the Los Santos Car Meet, a club location you can access by paying $50,000.

After gaining access to the club, you can test drive their vehicles. Enter the test drive track and return until you’re prompted to leave the car meet or stick around. Staying on this menu will count as your character being active, and the game will not kick you out of the server.

This method isn’t only limited to the Los Santos Car Meet. It can used with other club-based locations, provided they have multiple options.

Method two: Engaging in activities

Not every activity will work for this method. Image via Rockstar Games

The easier way to ensure you don’t get kicked from the server is by involving yourself in an ongoing activity. Since you plan to go AFK, being active will not be possible. That’s where watching TV comes in. Whenever your character watches TV, time passes, and it counts as an ongoing activity, ensuring you don’t get kicked from the server.

Additionally, if you don’t have access to your own house or aren’t near a TV screen, you can achieve the same effect by watching CCTV cameras instead. You can do this easily if you have access to a bunker and have purchased the security upgrade.

Choose whichever location is nearest you and watch the TV/CCTV screen before going AFK to avoid being kicked from the server.

Bonus method: The Diamond Casino & Resort

The Diamond Casino method is quite possibly the best way to go AFK without getting kicked. Simply drive to the location on the map and enter the Diamond Casino & Resort. This will zoom your map out and showcase a menu with three options: Casino, Penthouse, and Enter the Casino. Say on this menu and you can leave the game on as long as you want.

For best results with every method, we recommend not minimizing the game just in case you lose connection to the server.

