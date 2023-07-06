How do you fix GTA Online Not Connecting? Common issues and fixes

A lot of new players will be playing GTA Online for the first time in the upcoming months as a result of Microsoft adding GTA 5 to the Xbox Game Pass catalog on July 5. While it’s good to play in a GTA Online server packed with players, you might also have problems connecting if the servers get overly stressed.

Sometimes, when too many players try to play GTA Online at the same time, it ends up resulting in temporary server outages. This will prompt an error message that says you’re unable to connect to Rockstar’s game services.

Unfortunately, Rockstar doesn’t feature several of the more prominent issues on the main Rockstar support website, which means players might not find the answers there all of the time. Here are some ways you can try to fix GTA Online not connecting—if it isn’t something on Rockstar’s end.

Check the GTA Online server status

The server status with GTA Online is almost directly tied to the status of Rockstar’s general servers too, which means players having connection problems might too. This is also the easiest way to find out if Rockstar’s game services are experiencing wider issues.

Rockstar makes it easy for players to check this though, hosting a dedicated website where players can check the server status of all of its titles. So if it shows a general outage for one or multiple games, you know it isn’t a problem on your end and will just need to wait for the developers to fix things.

Check your internet connection

If the servers are up but you still can’t log into or launch GTA Online, it might be an issue with your own internet connection.

To fix any potential problems, there are a number of easy steps you can try. First of all, you should reset your console or PC. If that doesn’t solve the error, try to reset your internet router by unplugging the power cable.

If none of that helps, try setting up a hotspot from your smartphone’s mobile internet to see if your original internet connection was actually the problem.

If you get to connect to the GTA Online servers with your mobile connection, you’ll know that your original internet connection is not working properly. If that’s the case, you should call your internet provider so they can fix it for you.

Contact Rockstar

If you can’t find a direct fix for your GTA Online issue on the Rockstar support website or fix it yourself, your best bet is to report the issue directly to Rockstar.

This type of problem typically means that it is something players can’t fix themselves and is on Rockstar’s side, so reporting the issues and waiting is really all you can do.

