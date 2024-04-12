How to get and use Ballistic Equipment in GTA Online

Ballistic Equipment is a collection of gear that was released with the Import/Export update in Grand Theft Auto Online. This equipment first made an appearance in Grand Theft Auto V’s main story and was eventually added to GTA Online in 2016. Here’s how to get it.

Acquiring Ballistic Equipment in GTA Online

Unlike the main storyline of Grand Theft Auto V, GTA Online doesn’t hand you Ballistic Equipment as part of a mission or questline.

The release of the Gunrunning update in 2017 enables you to acquire Ballistic Equipment. In addition to properties, Bunkers can now be purchased. Buying a Bunker of your choice from the Maze Bank grants you access to Gunrunning missions. You can acquire Ballistic Equipment for these missions once you complete the required research to unlock them.

Once unlocked, you can purchase Ballistic Equipment from Warstock for $500,000. After the initial purchase, you can requisition Ballistic Equipment via airdrops by paying $5,000 each time through an option called “Ballistic Equipment Services” in your inventory.

Certain Adversary Modes will get you what you need. Image via Rockstar Games

The other method of utilizing Ballistic Equipment is playing through the Adversary Modes of GTA Online. Initially introduced through the Heists update in 2015, Adversary Modes are PvP modes with a variety of different rules. If you want to access Ballistic Equipment, the Adversary Mode to choose is the Juggernaut mode.

The Juggernaut Adversary Mode pits two crews against each other with one player on each team being assigned as the “Juggernaut.” This player gains Ballistic Equipment, a Minigun, a Railgun, and Proximity Mines. The Juggernaut is the de-facto tank of the crew and the main target to take out for the opposite team.

Now that you know how to get Ballistic Equipment in GTA Online, there is one question that needs to be answered. Is it really worth trying to acquire Ballistic Equipment?

Is Ballistic Equipment worth it in GTA Online?

This is a question that has been asked since the inception of Ballistic Equipment in GTA Online. While some players agree the armor is quite underrated, especially with the addition of a Minigun with unlimited ammo, others feel like the armor isn’t worth the price to unlock it.

The major issues with the Ballistic Equipment stem from its physical limitations. Wearing it makes you unable to sprint or enter vehicles, either as a driver or a passenger. The armor also cannot be used in several situations such as heists.

With such limitations to Ballistic Equipment in GTA Online, it can be difficult to decide whether using it is worth the price or not. We recommend unlocking Ballistic Equipment when you can, provided you have the extra cash to spend. This way, you can requisition the armor in clutch situations, helping you turn the tide if you find yourself in a bind.

