GTA players have the perfect theory about this unkillable NPC

One NPC in GTA Online seems nearly impossible to kill, and people are still wondering how it’s even possible after all these years. While players have many different theories for why the bug exists, one community member proposed the most plausible explanation yet on Oct. 9.

The NPC in question spawns during random robberies that you can intercede while playing on GTA Online servers. A player on Reddit recently ran into this NPC, and the thief just wouldn’t die, even after being run over multiple times. The player only managed to kill the robber with their gun, and they had to fire more than once.

Though some might think this NPC was deliberately made to be nearly unkillable, one insightful Reddit user explained the likely cause, and how to deal with them effectively.

“Bruh, I’ve encountered this so often that I’ve come to deduce, we can’t do anything to the robber until they pull their gun out,” the Redditor wrote, adding that the player who uploaded the footage was only able to kill the NPC once they pulled their gun.

I’ve never come across this bug in any of the random robberies I intervened in during single player mode, but I found this NPC a couple of times while playing GTA Online. I always thought that the bug was due to the server not quite registering my shots, but after seeing this theory, I realized that every time I killed them was after they had drawn their weapon, just as the Redditor suggested.

While it’s quite frustrating to come across bugs like this in GTA Online, all we can do is hope that Rockstar Games fixes it for GTA 6. The good news is that Rockstar has recently partnered with Cfx.re, the team behind the popularRP client FiveM, and we could possibly get official RP servers further down the road.

About the author