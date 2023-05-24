Rockstar wants GTA 6 to be ‘something you’ve never seen before’

It’s fair to say that GTA 6 is up there with the most anticipated video game releases of all time. In the decade that’s passed since GTA 5, every fan has wondered why GTA 6 is taking so long. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, shed some light on the development process at Rockstar and how they want GTA 6 to be “something you’ve never seen before.”

During an interview on May 21 with YouTube channel Aarthi and Sriram, Zelnick opened up on how Take-Two developers handle the release of games within popular franchises. He revealed that Rockstar had a specific approach to the task, but that it could also cause issues for them: “I think that’s the challenge that Rockstar faces every time there’s a new iteration of Grand Theft Auto.”

“It needs to be something you’ve never seen before on the one hand, and then it needs to reflect the feeling that we have about Grand Theft Auto. That’s a big challenge for the team. Rockstar’s answer is to just seek perfection. Seek nothing short of perfection and we’ll get there.”

While Rockstar confirmed they were hard at work on GTA 6 in February 2022, we haven’t heard a peep about Grand Theft Auto 6’s release date, and most people are convinced the game will not come out in 2023. The comments made by Strauss Zelnick only further enhance that theory, as Rockstar is apparently intent on delivering perfection with GTA 6 and is willing to take as much time as necessary.

It’s that same strive for perfection that was well documented, and heavily criticized for alleged development crunch, around the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. That game’s massive success makes it hardly a surprise to hear a similar approach is being applied to GTA 6.

