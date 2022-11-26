Does GTA 6 have a release date?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is a highly anticipated game but developers have been quite tight-lipped with the details. Leaks may have revealed a possible release date, however.

Rockstar has been pretty quiet ever since announcing that GTA 6 was in the works back in Feb. 2022. That hasn’t stopped desperate gamers, however, from leaking massive amounts of content, gameplay, and information.

Here is what we know so far about GTA 6.

When is GTA 6 coming out?

Rockstar has not confirmed a release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 but many believed that 2025 or 2026 was a realistic timeline based on the lack of available content. But a leak may have actually revealed an earlier release date.

Microsoft recently wrote a letter to the CMA after the Activision Blizzard acquisition, and within this letter are some clues about GTA’s timeline. Within the 111 pages, it is stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 is “expected to be released in 2024.”

For now, fans are expecting Grand Theft Auto 6 to come out in 2024.

Where is GTA 6 located?

The above document wasn’t the only leak surrounding the gritty crime-focused video game. Rockstar recently suffered a huge data breach that resulted in a massive amount of footage becoming public against the company’s wishes. The content showed that the newest Grand Theft Auto is set to take place in Vice City. Vice City first appeared in the series 20 years ago in GTA: Vice City.

Who are the playable characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Leaks also showed two protagonists, including a female character for the first time. The revelation brought about a lot of controversy in the gaming community, but was largely met with applause.

Rockstar confirmed that a female protagonist was in the works, a part of the company’s attempt to improve its culture. The publisher’s decision to remove some offensive language and add a playable female protagonist for the first time had many accusing Rockstar of pandering and others approving of the major tone shift.

So far, everything should be taken with a grain of salt until Rockstar makes official announcements about the game. But gamers are confident at this time that Grand Theft Auto 6 may be here as soon as 2024, bringing new characters to a classic location.