GTA 6 fans are already demanding what Vice City’s NPCs must do for Rockstar to deliver on the hype

GTA 6 is still a long way off, but fans are already cooking up requests aimed at Rockstar NPCs. From asking for the return of old features to things entirely new to the franchise, the community expects much of Rockstar’s upcoming sequel.

GTA 6 fans want NPCs to react more to the player and “give a damn” about their actions, according to a Reddit post on Jan. 17. The post shared an example of a car crash where NPCs could come and check up on you and your potential victim. If the NPC system is designed with enough depth, you may be the victim here and not them. But the gist is the same.

GTA 6 is supposed to look exactly as it did in the trailer, and boy is it a lively place.

Another player suggested two features to be added or, rather, brought back to GTA 6. Firstly, they ask that NPCs put up a fight when provoked instead of “dropping dead when touched.” NPCs in previous GTA titles, particularly those in the HD series, were remarkably fragile creatures that could die from your mere presence, let alone a bullet to the back.

Secondly, they said Rockstar should bring back the NPCs who check their car’s engine after it breaks down for extra immersion. Discussion surrounding the differences in depth between GTA 4 and 5 has also cropped up in the thread, with some saying that the latter was a downgrade.

Probably the best suggestion, which I also hope Rockstar includes, is NPCs taking out their phones to record what’s going on. Whether it be the player’s rampage or otherwise, it’d be a nice feature to have a social media app where NPCs post recordings of dynamic events that happen in the game. What a time we live in when that’s a possibility for a game.

Whatever Rockstar decides to do fans will surely appreciate it when GTA 6 launches on next-gen consoles in 2025, with other platforms expected to receive the game later.