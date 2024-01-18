Category:
GTA

GTA 6 fans are already demanding what Vice City’s NPCs must do for Rockstar to deliver on the hype

GTA 6 fans are hoping for more immersion.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 09:28 pm
vice city sign in gta 6
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is still a long way off, but fans are already cooking up requests aimed at Rockstar NPCs. From asking for the return of old features to things entirely new to the franchise, the community expects much of Rockstar’s upcoming sequel.

GTA 6 fans want NPCs to react more to the player and “give a damn” about their actions, according to a Reddit post on Jan. 17.  The post shared an example of a car crash where NPCs could come and check up on you and your potential victim. If the NPC system is designed with enough depth, you may be the victim here and not them. But the gist is the same.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
Cheeta Car in white in GTA 6
GTA 6 is supposed to look exactly as it did in the trailer, and boy is it a lively place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another player suggested two features to be added or, rather, brought back to GTA 6. Firstly, they ask that NPCs put up a fight when provoked instead of “dropping dead when touched.” NPCs in previous GTA titles, particularly those in the HD series, were remarkably fragile creatures that could die from your mere presence, let alone a bullet to the back.

Secondly, they said Rockstar should bring back the NPCs who check their car’s engine after it breaks down for extra immersion. Discussion surrounding the differences in depth between GTA 4 and 5 has also cropped up in the thread, with some saying that the latter was a downgrade.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Probably the best suggestion, which I also hope Rockstar includes, is NPCs taking out their phones to record what’s going on. Whether it be the player’s rampage or otherwise, it’d be a nice feature to have a social media app where NPCs post recordings of dynamic events that happen in the game. What a time we live in when that’s a possibility for a game.

Whatever Rockstar decides to do fans will surely appreciate it when GTA 6 launches on next-gen consoles in 2025, with other platforms expected to receive the game later.

related content

Read Article GTA 6 has me hyped for a game I barely played a decade ago
A screenshot of hillbillies playing in the mud in the GTA 6 reveal trailer.
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 6 has me hyped for a game I barely played a decade ago
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 17, 2024
Read Article GTA 6 fans think they know how GTA 5’s Michael will return in Vice City
vice city beach in gta 6
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 6 fans think they know how GTA 5’s Michael will return in Vice City
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Is GTA Online crossplay or cross-platform?
Michael from GTA 5 in the series' iconic comic style. He's stood counting a wad of cash
Category:
GTA
GTA
Is GTA Online crossplay or cross-platform?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 16, 2024
Read Article This mod lets you play GTA 4 in GTA 5 with GTA 6 graphics
vice city beach in gta 6
Category:
GTA
GTA
This mod lets you play GTA 4 in GTA 5 with GTA 6 graphics
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 15, 2024
Read Article GTA 5 Michael chatbot swiftly deleted after the actual voice actor calls it out
One of GTA 5's official arts.
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 5 Michael chatbot swiftly deleted after the actual voice actor calls it out
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 15, 2024

Related Content

Read Article GTA 6 has me hyped for a game I barely played a decade ago
A screenshot of hillbillies playing in the mud in the GTA 6 reveal trailer.
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 6 has me hyped for a game I barely played a decade ago
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 17, 2024
Read Article GTA 6 fans think they know how GTA 5’s Michael will return in Vice City
vice city beach in gta 6
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 6 fans think they know how GTA 5’s Michael will return in Vice City
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Is GTA Online crossplay or cross-platform?
Michael from GTA 5 in the series' iconic comic style. He's stood counting a wad of cash
Category:
GTA
GTA
Is GTA Online crossplay or cross-platform?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 16, 2024
Read Article This mod lets you play GTA 4 in GTA 5 with GTA 6 graphics
vice city beach in gta 6
Category:
GTA
GTA
This mod lets you play GTA 4 in GTA 5 with GTA 6 graphics
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 15, 2024
Read Article GTA 5 Michael chatbot swiftly deleted after the actual voice actor calls it out
One of GTA 5's official arts.
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 5 Michael chatbot swiftly deleted after the actual voice actor calls it out
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 15, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.