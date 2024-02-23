GTA 6 fan is convinced birds are telling us when the next trailer drops

Generally, when someone tells you birds are giving them information, you should probably turn around and run away. But it might be worth listening to this GTA 6 fan, who believes that fowl is telling us when the next trailers drop.

Hype for GTA 6 was already at a fever pitch, even before Rockstar Games dropped the first official teaser back in December 2023. Since then, fans of the series have been poring through every frame, trying to find clues and hints hidden by the developer.

Reddit user Reckoning_2439 believes he’s done just that, claiming they believe the flocks of birds seen in the trailer are actually telling us the release months for the next two teasers from Rockstar.

You can spot these birds in the opening two scenes of the video. First, we see six birds circling above a freeway in Vice City, immediately followed by 10 birds flying over a barbed wire fence. Reckoning is convinced these are hints to June and October, which they believe are the months that Rockstar will drop their next teasers.

This GTA fan believes the birds are the answer. Image via Reckoning_2439 on Reddit

Unsurprisingly, lots of fans think Reckoning_2439 is nuts, suggesting they need to take a break from the internet and generally labelling the idea as “insanity.” But as one Redditor pointed out, Rockstar used the moon to tease the first trailer, so who’s to say they aren’t giving us clues with birds?

Still, believing birds are giving us information is a little too close to a conspiracy theory for my taste, so I’ll be taking this with a giant pinch of salt, and suggest you do too. It would be fun to get two trailers this year, though, and with GTA 6’s 2025 release window, it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.