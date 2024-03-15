Category:
GTA

Can you get unbanned from GTA Online?

Just don't hack, it's that simple.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 11:22 pm
Official artwork of GTA 5 and GTA Online character Lester Crest. He's in his wheelchair using a PC.
Image via Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Online continues to be one of the most popular multiplayer games of today more than a decade since it arrived, but during that time a lot of players have been banned from the game.

Recommended Videos

Whether you intended to cheat, or simply made a mistake modding or abusing other players can wind up getting you a permanent ban from GTA Online, and when it happens Rockstar Games don’t share any secret on how to get it reversed.

Here is everything to know about the banning and suspension system in GTA Online and how to appeal a ban.

How to get unbanned from GTA Online

Promotional image of GTA Online.
Some things can’t be helped. Image via Rockstar Games

There is no way that you can appeal your ban or suspension in GTA Online at this time. That means if you’ve been permanently banned you won’t be able to get your account back.

As detailed in a post to the Rockstar Games Support website, “all GTA Online suspension and banning decisions are final and may not be appealed.” We understand how this might frustrate some gamers but in this case, there isn’t really anything more that can be done.

The silver lining is that suspensions are not permanent so you’ll eventually be able to play again if that’s the situation you are in. When you are handed a suspension it should detail the duration of the notification and once that time is over you can play again as normal.

Perhaps when GTA 6 launches in 2025 the online component of that game will boast an appeals system, but at least for now, you’re not going to be able to come back from any infringing activity.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to switch characters in GTA 5
GTA 5 protagonist Trevor holding a rifle on an ATV.
Category: GTA
GTA
How to switch characters in GTA 5
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 14, 2024
Read Article All GTA V cheat codes
Michael from GTA 5 in the series' iconic comic style. He's stood counting a wad of cash
Category: GTA
GTA
All GTA V cheat codes
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to create a Crew in GTA Online
A crew in GTA Online hold up weapons outside of a facility in Los Santos.
Category: GTA
GTA
How to create a Crew in GTA Online
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to switch characters in GTA 5
GTA 5 protagonist Trevor holding a rifle on an ATV.
Category: GTA
GTA
How to switch characters in GTA 5
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 14, 2024
Read Article All GTA V cheat codes
Michael from GTA 5 in the series' iconic comic style. He's stood counting a wad of cash
Category: GTA
GTA
All GTA V cheat codes
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to create a Crew in GTA Online
A crew in GTA Online hold up weapons outside of a facility in Los Santos.
Category: GTA
GTA
How to create a Crew in GTA Online
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 14, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com