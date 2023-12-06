BanGTA6 is trending. Dear parents, it is not for children. If you don’t want your kids to play it, don’t buy it for them

Another Grand Theft Auto, another call from pearl-clutching old people to ban it. We’ve already gotten idiots saying how disgusting it is Rockstar is putting scantily clad women in a game made for kids, but I’ve got something to tell you all: GTA is not for kids.

#BanGTA6 is all over Twitter. From puritanicals who just hated that the trailer showed people in skimpy clothes on the beach to incels who hate the fact the series has gone woke by including a woman as a protagonist, lots of people want this game dead before it’s even drawn its first breath. I can’t help the incels, but I do have a message for the others. Dear parents, games have age ratings for a reason. GTA 6 is almost definitely going to carry on the Rockstar tradition of being an 18+ game when it launches. It is not for kids. I know your kids will want to play it, but they also probably want to eat chocolate cake for breakfast, and you wouldn’t let them do that, so don’t buy them this game. It really is that simple.

Kids can’t drive. Should we ban cars next? Screenshot by Dot Esports

I know they’re going to moan, and beg, and scream, and cry, but that’s just tough, isn’t it? They’re your kids, it’s your job to discipline them and teach them that some things really just aren’t appropriate for them. It’s not every other adult on the planet’s job to make sure every piece of media is child-friendly. Children are the future, but shouldn’t that future include films and games that they can appreciate with their fully-developed brains?

Funnily enough, if you search the hashtag right now, it’s mostly being used by people who are dunking on those who wish to ban the game or are just using it to boost the visibilty of their own posts, so it’s a useless hashtag. Still, I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since the last GTA games and people are still up in arms over this series.