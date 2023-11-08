5 things we want confirmed in the GTA 6 reveal trailer

After years of speculation, rumors, and unrivaled patience from Rockstar fans, GTA 6 is finally getting a reveal trailer this December. It has been more than a decade since the release of GTA 5, but fans are finally getting a sneak peek at one of the most anticipated titles of all-time.

For fans of the series, there are too many questions that require answers. This is also only going to be a reveal trailer, which means there’s only so much information we’ll be able to garner from what will most likely be a short video.

Even still, Rockstar Games should give GTA enthusiasts a few treats and goodies when this trailer drops, including important information around the game and what we can expect for when it actually releases sometime in the future.

Here are five things we want confirmed in the GTA 6 reveal trailer, set to release sometime in December.

GTA 6 reveal trailer wishlist

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

The official name

There has been speculation around whether Rockstar will continue with the simple numeral naming for GTA‘s next iteration or if the developer is giving a specific location in the title. Although it is almost guaranteed this will happen, fans just want to finally know what to call the next chapter in this grand franchise.

The location

An important detail to reveal in this upcoming teaser trailer is the location for the next game. There have already been multiple reports stating GTA 6 will take place in Vice City, but it would be nice to finally have confirmation. Rockstar has also revealed multiple different locations in previous trailers for games like GTA 4 and GTA 5, which could be a great way to start up discussions in the community about what areas could be added to give the game more depth than its predecessors.

Protagonist reveal

One of the biggest rumors spread among the GTA faithful is that for the first time in its history, the game will feature a female protagonist. Last year, a leak revealed that one of the characters could be named Lucia, and that she would supposedly be joined by another male character in a storyline inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. If Lucia becomes the game’s first female playable character, it would represent a monumental step in the franchise’s history.

Story hints

In GTA 5‘s teaser trailer, players were given a lengthy monologue from one of the game’s titular characters, Michael de Santa, as he broke down his current state of mind and ambitions in life. In this upcoming trailer, players can only hope we are given some inklings as to what the story has in-store for them.

Players know GTA‘s storylines weave one of the most complex tales in video games, and are also intertwined with countless other unique stories that make for an immersive and enriching experience. But overall, there’s always an overarching storyline that drives the characters forward and helps give the player purpose in this great big world.

Tentative release timeframe

The biggest question every GTA fan has on their mind must be the official release date. Although the game might be a ways away from actually dropping in stores and online, a general timeframe for when players can expect the game would be very welcome. Specific dates aren’t necessarily required, since they usually force developers to rush their work to reach these deadlines without needing to, but even a confirmation around the year would suffice for those who have been waiting for these past 10 years.