Realistic extraction shooter Gray Zone Warfare surprise-drops tomorrow amid Tarkov controversy

A new extraction shooter is about to infiltrate gaming PCs everywhere. Gray Zone Warfare, previously only available to streamers, is dropping tomorrow.

Recommended Videos

The publisher and developer, MADFINGER Games, made the surprise announcement that the game is coming out tomorrow just this morning, right smack dab in the middle of a big controversy surrounding Escape from Tarkov, the current king of the genre.

Fans of extraction shooters and those who long for realism in their military shooters will want to keep an eye on this one as Gray Zone Warfare boasts the “challenges of an intense tactical FPS featuring a realistic ballistic simulation that incorporates precise real-world values and authentic ballistics models.”

“Following a mysterious event on a fictional Southeast Asian island, the entire area has been put under international quarantine,” the game’s story description explains. “With almost all the civilian population evacuated by the United Nations, three PMCs are tasked by their enigmatic clients to explore the region, uncover its secrets, and bring back anything of value.”

The weapons in Gray Zone Warfare are “highly customizable,” featuring “hundreds of various parts, mounts, and accessories,” so that “each weapon can change, making it adaptable to any situation.” There’s also a “unique health system” that features body-specific points of damage where “each injury affects your perception and performance,” and “mastering injury identification and finding appropriate solutions are crucial for survival.”

This may be the perfect time for Gray Zone Warfare to release as the Tarkov community is up in arms about the “pay-to-win” Unheard Edition of the game. While the developer MADFINGER has only previously worked on mobile titles, there was some decent interest in the game in recent weeks as streamers showed off gameplay via exclusive access.

Gray Zone Warfare will be available on Steam, featuring several different editions, starting tomorrow, April 30.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more