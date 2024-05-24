Gray Zone Warfare Skycrawlers 2 quest guide: How to find the logbook

Now that Banshee has confirmed there’s a drug trade happening out of Pha Lang Airfield in Gray Zone Warfare, it’s time to see where they went with it. For the Skycrawlers 2 quest, he wants you to locate the pilot’s logbook to learn these details.

You’ll have to enter the heart of Pha Lang Airfield to find that information. As you might imagine, multiple NPCs are roaming around this area, and if you’re not careful, they might overwhelm you if you make too much noise. Thankfully, it’s not one of the most heavily guarded locations in GZW, which should mean it’s easier to reach.

Where to find the pilot’s logbook for Skycrawlers 2 in Gray Zone Warfare

You can find it inside the large office building at the Airfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find it on the west side of Pha Lang Airfield, inside the large office building at the center. It’s one of the more heavily guarded locations in this region. As you might expect, many of the NPCs will likely catch you walking through this area. You should be able to get the jump on them, though, especially if you have a suitable weapon in GZW.

Compared to the NPCs patrolling Midnight Sapphire or Fort Narith, the ones at Pha Lang Airfield don’t have the same type of armor. They’re much easier to take down than the enemies you had to work through to complete the Uncanny Files or Hacker 2 quests. I recommend using a weapon with a scope and a silencer to mask your approach, making it much easier to pick them off from afar. If multiple of them do notice you’re there, you have a much better chance of dealing with them from a long distance than at a closer range.

The pilot’s logbook is inside the folder, to the right of the desk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve cleared out the area, the next step is to enter the building. The room you need to find should be directly in the middle of the office, where it looks like a reception desk. Approach the back of this desk and look for a pile of folders on the floor. The pilot’s logbook will be on top of it. Grab the logbook and place it inside the SafeLock inventory slot in GZW.

The last thing you have to do is return to Base Camp. You can hand over the logbook to Banshee, and it’ll be another completed quest in GZW.

