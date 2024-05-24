Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1 notes: Crash fixes, AI changes, and more

Gray Zone Warfare has received the first major update, aimed at fixing some major issues and bugs encountered by players. With over 200 issues addressed, here’s everything you need to know about what has changed in Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1.

Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1 update changes and fixes

AI has been revamped. Image via MADFINGER Games.

MADFINGER Games, the developer of Gray Zone Warfare, has implemented several significant updates to the game’s AI with Patch 1. A major fix addresses the issue where AI enemies would vanish near bushes and water, creating frustration for players to seek them out. Another correction ensures that AI NPCs spawn with ammunition when visiting Sawhill, resolving a previous issue.

GZW’s environment has also seen crucial enhancements, particularly concerning grass behavior. Previously, players encountered difficulties while crouching through grass, which acted like an invisible wall obstructing their path. Patch 1 has resolved this problem, allowing for smoother navigation. For a comprehensive list of all major changes and fixes, see below.

Full Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1 patch notes

Here’s a complete breakdown of all the patch notes for Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1.

Fixes

An issue where vegetation sometimes didn’t react appropriately to shooting.

An issue where the character could get stuck in a crouch in 3PV.

An issue where the character could get stuck in a levitating pose in 3PV.

An issue where squad invitation pop-up didn’t appear after adding a friend.

An issue where sounds near open doors did not play properly.

An issue where some vegetation wouldn’t make any rustle sounds when players walked through it.

An issue where players were unable to perform any action after vaulting.

An issue where players were unable to open the loot menu when looting AI.”

An issue where players were able to through a grenade through a wall under specific circumstances.

An issue where players could get stuck on the first loading screen with a network error.

An issue where canceling provision/medical animation may render the player unable to do any actions.

An issue where only 1 item appeared in vendor stock.

An issue where getting killed by a landing helicopter could lead to a friendly fire report.

An issue where fallen stairs had improper collisions.

An issue where dead bodies would sometimes sink below ground.

An issue where AIs could not shoot players when they got too close.

An issue where AI in Sawmill were spawned without ammo.”

An issue where AI could spawn partially below the ground.

An issue where AI could disappear near bushes or water in towns.

An issue where a dead AI would stand up and stay in an A-pose.

An issue that blocked the progression of quests Art of Deception and It’s in the water.

Changes

Increased the time between character wipes to 1 week (up from 1 hour).

Improved Shotgun Slug damage.

Improved prone movement on sloped or uneven surfaces.

Added safeguards to prevent exploiting of grenades to kill players and AI in FOB.

Improved quest item spawn locations for the quest The More the Merrier.

These are all the major fixes and changes that arrived with the Patch 1 update for Gray Zone Warfare. For a full breakdown list, check out the official patch notes on the Steam Community Page.

