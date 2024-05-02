Gray Zone Warfare: How to report players in GZW

Like all multiplayer shooters, Gray Zone Warfare’s isn’t free of toxic players who take pleasure in destroying others’ experiences. Whenever you encounter a cheater or a griefer, you should report them to the developer to help keep the game healthy. Here’s how to report players in GZW.

Recommended Videos

How to report players in Gray Zone Warfare (GZW)

Make sure you report a griefer. Image via Madfinger Games

In Gray Zone Warfare, you can report a player by clicking the Report button that appears after a player kills you—but there’s a catch. There’s no direct way to report an enemy. The Report button only shows up if your teammate kills you with friendly fire, which is incredibly common in GZW.

While friendly fire is one of the most basic features a realistic shooter must have, it can also give griefers more ways to sabotage the experience for others. In GZW, you can get notorious players banned from the server by reporting them. That said, the mechanics and minimal UI make it very easy to fire at and accidentally kill a teammate. So, be sure you know whether the player killed you intentionally or by mistake before submitting a report. You can always use the VOIP feature to talk things out.

As far as cheating is concerned, while you can’t report players based on your suspicion, the game does have an anti-cheat system—Easy Anti-Cheat—which does a good job of screening rule breakers.

Considering how realistic Gray Zone Warfare is and its absence of a spectate system, it’s hard to offer enough proof against a cheater. On the other hand, considering the limitations of automated anti-cheat systems, having a manual report system to flag suspicious enemies seems like a crucial feature in competitive tac shooter games.

Gray Zone Warfare is still in early access, so the devs may add a report system for enemies in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more