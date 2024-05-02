Gray Zone Warfare: Players engaging in a fight
Image via Madfinger Games
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare: How to report players in GZW

Punishment awaits.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: May 2, 2024 04:23 am

Like all multiplayer shooters, Gray Zone Warfare’s isn’t free of toxic players who take pleasure in destroying others’ experiences. Whenever you encounter a cheater or a griefer, you should report them to the developer to help keep the game healthy. Here’s how to report players in GZW

How to report players in Gray Zone Warfare (GZW)

Player running with a gun in a location in Gray Zone Warfare
Make sure you report a griefer. Image via Madfinger Games

In Gray Zone Warfare, you can report a player by clicking the Report button that appears after a player kills you—but there’s a catch. There’s no direct way to report an enemy. The Report button only shows up if your teammate kills you with friendly fire, which is incredibly common in GZW.

While friendly fire is one of the most basic features a realistic shooter must have, it can also give griefers more ways to sabotage the experience for others. In GZW, you can get notorious players banned from the server by reporting them. That said, the mechanics and minimal UI make it very easy to fire at and accidentally kill a teammate. So, be sure you know whether the player killed you intentionally or by mistake before submitting a report. You can always use the VOIP feature to talk things out.

As far as cheating is concerned, while you can’t report players based on your suspicion, the game does have an anti-cheat system—Easy Anti-Cheat—which does a good job of screening rule breakers. 

Considering how realistic Gray Zone Warfare is and its absence of a spectate system, it’s hard to offer enough proof against a cheater. On the other hand, considering the limitations of automated anti-cheat systems, having a manual report system to flag suspicious enemies seems like a crucial feature in competitive tac shooter games. 

Gray Zone Warfare is still in early access, so the devs may add a report system for enemies in the future.

related content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix the Online Persistence error in GZW
A village in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix the Online Persistence error in GZW
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 2, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix ‘there is no free space in stash’ error in GZW
Players riding on a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix ‘there is no free space in stash’ error in GZW
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 1, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: On the Range quest guide – How to find the shooting lanes, motel, and dumping ground
character profile in gray zone warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: On the Range quest guide – How to find the shooting lanes, motel, and dumping ground
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 1, 2024
