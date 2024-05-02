A village in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix the Online Persistence error in GZW

It's one of the more persistent errors in Gray Zone Warfare.
Gökhan Çakır
Published: May 2, 2024 12:06 am

Connection errors during highly anticipated releases tend to be common. These can cause sudden surges in player counts and trigger network errors like the Online Persistence error in Gray Zone Warfare.

This error comes in two forms, Online Persistence Error (0X00040007) and Online Persistence Error (0X00040008,) and both prevent players from accessing GZW’s online features. I first received this error while trying to join a server and it also repeated itself a few times, prompting me to look for fixes.

How do you fix the Online Persistence error 0X00040007 and 0X00040008 in GZW?

Finding the body in Last Farewell in Gray Zone Warfare
It can be a persistent error. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before trying the following fixes for the Online Persistence error in GZW, you should first check the game’s server status. If the servers are down for maintenance or are simply experiencing unexpected issues, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online.

However, if the servers are operational, the error might be due to problems surrounding your home network connection. If that’s the case, you can try the following fixes for the line Persistence error 0X00040007 and 0X00040008 in GZW:

  • Restart your modem and router: Restarting your router or modem will allow you to establish a new connection route with your ISP, potentially solving local connectivity problems.
  • Restart your gaming device: A simple restart of your console or PC can sometimes clear up software issues that may cause errors.
  • Change your DNS settings: Try using a public DNS server like Google DNS or OpenDNS.
  • Switch to a wired connection: If you’re using Wi-Fi, a wired ethernet connection can provide a more stable connection. When your Wi-Fi network gets too crowded, you may experience network-related errors since your router will have difficulty prioritizing tasks.
  • Try using your mobile hotspot: As a last resort, you can connect using your mobile hotspot to see if the issue is isolated to your home network.

As Madfinger Games deploys hotfixes and adjusts server capacity towards Gray Zone Warfare‘s official release, these network errors should drop in frequency.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.