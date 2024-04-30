Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix screen flickering in GZW

Screen flickering can make intense firefights feel jittery in games. In Gray Zone Warfare (GZW), you might encounter flickering lighting, especially when entering rooms with heavy shadows, and continuing to play the game without fixing the flicker in GZW may not be an option for most.

I encountered flickering lighting in GZW, particularly in areas with significant shadows. This flickering manifested as a strange rippling effect, disrupting the visual experience. For me, the flickering went away when I left problematic environments, but surely that wasn’t a way I could continue playing the game, so I jumped into the settings to find a fix.

How do you fix screen flickering in GZW?

Everything looks beautiful without the flickering lights. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MADFINGER Games

To fix screen flickering in GZW, you need to turn off Adaptive Sync, FreeSync, or G-Sync. When I experienced screen flickering in GZW, I turned off Adaptive Sync completely and also reduced the Shadow quality in the game.

While Adaptive Sync is a great technology for smoother visuals, it appears to be causing the flickering problem in GZW. I also experimented with other methods like enabling DLSS or FSR to boost frame rates while lowering my settings, thinking improving my performance and FPS could help with the flickering. In addition to turning off Adaptive Sync, these also could have contributed to the fix in my case.

The developers, Madfinger Games, are constantly working on improving GZW, and flickering issues are likely to be high on their priority list. As the game progresses towards full release, expect hotfixes and further optimizations to address these problems. There’s a good chance that in the coming months, the flickering will get resolved entirely without you needing to lift a finger. In the meantime, you can continue to learn the core mechanics of the game like calling the helicopter to extract in Gray Zone Warfare.

