Gray Zone Warfare: How to find the helicopter crash location in Lamang

After you get acclimated to the challenging extraction shooter gameplay in Gray Zone Warfare, you will start completing tasks given to you by the vendors. One of those vendors, Handshake, will eventually ask you to find a crashed helicopter and discover the fate of the survivors.

For Gray Zone Warfare players that joined the Lamang Recovery Initiative faction, this means heading to the southern part of Pha Lang with just a simple clue: Search south of the gas station. Here’s where to look.

Lamang helicopter crash location in GZW

The helicopter crash in the Lamang Recovery Initiative area is located at GPS coordinates 199, 158, just to the south west of the Pha Lang gas station.

Helicopter crash spot marked. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This crashed helicopter location is different if you’re looking on behalf of the Crimson Shield International faction.

To get to the helicopter crash, take a helicopter from the Lamang base to the Alpha 2 landing zone that’s to the west of Pha Lang. Once you’ve landed, follow the main road that leads southeast to the big three-way intersection and the gas station. Be warned that the gas station can be full of enemy AI combatants.

Once you’re at the gas station, head southwest toward the upper edge of the dense forest, to the center of the 199, 158 grid square. Approach the crashed helicopter, and you should get a notification for completing an objective. To complete the Little Bird Down task, head east to the small farmhouse that’s in 200, 158. Clear out the enemy AI combatants in the farmhouse, and then head inside to find all the helicopter crew bodies to complete the second objective.

While you’re in the area, you can discover another nearby landing zone if you haven’t already. From the crashed helicopter, move west to the 198, 158 grid square to find the Alpha 3 LZ, unlocking a new point where you can both deploy and exfil while exploring the area.

