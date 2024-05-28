Gray Zone Warfare Hazardous Treasures quest guide – How to find all containers

Handshake typically doesn’t have the longest tasks for you to complete in Gray Zone Warfare. He wants you to finish a job, get paid, and move on to the next one. That’s different for Hazardous Treasures, where you must find multiple containers.

Recommended Videos

These containers are scattered across the map, and you must return to the main base to drop them off consistently. These containers are heavy and take up a lot of your inventory space. When you grab them in Gray Zone Warfare, ensure you have a clear shot to your nearest landing zone to move on to the next one.

All container locations for Hazardous Treasures in Gray Zone Warfare

Make your way to the Sawmill to find the first container. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are six containers you need to track down in Gray Zone Warfare. The first is in the Sawmill. The next is at Blue Lagoon, and then you go to Hunter’s Paradise, Ban Pa, Pha Lang Airfield, and finally, the last is at the YBL-1 Bunker. You have to focus on the one at the Sawmill first, which introduces the mechanics for this quest. It’s much more involved than Wanted Man or UNLRA quests.

The office storage key has the chance to drop off from NPCs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the Sawmill, you first have to clear out 10 NPCs wandering around this region. These can be any of the NPCs you find walking around, and they’re not the most formidable combatants you can find in Gray Zone Warfare, so you should be able to make short work of them. After those have been cleared out, the container inside the office building with a locked door will be located.

The key you need to find for the door should read SM OStrg, which stands for the Sawmill Office Storage Room Key. There’s a chance for the NPCs to drop this key and any key you need to use in Gray Zone Warfare.

The metal container takes up a lot of inventory space and weighs good amount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find that one, open up the locked office space door using the key, and you can find the container in the back of the room on the right side of the floor. Again, the container will weigh a lot, and you need a lot of inventory space to carry it with you to return to Base Camp. When you arrive at Base Camp, hand it off to Handshake, and he’ll update you that the next container is at Blue Lagoon.

Where to find the Blue Lagoon container in Gray Zone Warfare

The metal container is next to a bed in the office. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next series of orders bring you to Blue Lagoon, on the southeast part of the map. Like the Sawmill, the first task is eliminating 10 NPCs wandering around the area. After that, you now need to make your way to the Office, and on the left side of the bed, there should be a metal container you can pick up off the floor and bring back with you to the base camp.

Where to find the Hunter’s Paradise container in Gray Zone Warfare

The metal container is on the floor of a weapon storage shed at Hunter’s Paradise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your next step is to make your way to Hunter’s Paradise. You need to go to the northwest side of the area, over by the Firing Lane, and eliminate 10 NPCs wandering around the area. Once you’ve done that, the metal container is inside the Hunter’s Paradise Weapon Storage Unit, which needs a key (it should be HPWEP in your inventory). The metal container is on the floor on the left side of the room.

Where to find the Ban Pa container in Gray Zone Warfare

You can find the metal container next to the desk on the second floor at the Elder’s House. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve done that, Handshake will ask you to make your way to Ban Pa, and you need to take out another 10 NPCs wandering around this area. When those have been eliminated, the next step is to make your way to the center of Ban Pa and head up the stairs of the Elder’s House. Proceed to the top floor, and the metal container should be next to the pink table and the windows facing the water.

Where to find the Pha Lang Airfield container in Gray Zone Warfare

The metal container is inside a locked storage shed at the Remote Hanger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next metal container is at Pha Lang Airfield. Like the previous steps, it’s time to take out 10 NPCs around this area and then make your way to the south side of the airfield. When you reach the Remote Hanger, there should be a small warehouse on the east side you can enter. You need the Pha Lang Storage Office key to unlock the door before you can grab the metal container and bring it with you.

Where to find the YBL-1 Bunker container in Gray Zone Warfare

You can find the metal container inside the office in the bunker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We now make our way to the final metal container at the YBL-1 Bunker on the southwest side of the map. Make sure to take out the 10 required NPCs in the area, then go down to the bottom floor of the bunker and look for the office room in the middle. When you get to the office, proceed to the left side and head inside the desk area. The metal container should be on the floor next to the chair.

Once you have the final metal container, bring it back to Base Camp to hand it off to Handshake. The final container should complete the mission for you in Gray Zone Warfare, and you can move on to the next one.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more