Who is the Granblue Fantasy: Relink composer?

For the music buffs.
Published: Jan 20, 2024 12:02 am
A screenshot of the player character and their dragon companion from Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Image via Cygames

If you are looking forward to the release of the JRPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink, but are also a fan of video game music, then you might be wondering who the composer behind the score is. 

With this in mind, we are going to be looking more closely at the team behind the music of Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Who are the composers behind Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

An in game screenshot of the combat in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Nobuo Uematsu and Tsutomu Narita are the composers for Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Image via Cygames.

Two composers are creating the music for Granblue Fantasy: Relink: Nobuo Uematsu and Tsutomu Narita. Both of these Japanese composers have worked on other games in the Granblue Fantasy series, so they are well-versed in the franchise. 

Who is Nobuo Uematsu?

If you are a fan of video game soundtracks, then Nobuo Uematsu is likely a composer that you have at least heard of. Uematsu is best known for his work with Square Enix on the Final Fantasy video game series, but his impressive resume also includes games such as the Blue Dragon series, Chrono Trigger, and the main theme for Super Smash Bros. Brawl

His legendary work on the Final Fantasy series has made him an iconic figure in the world of video game soundtracks, particularly for Japanese games. My personal favorite piece from Uematsu has to be Aerith’s Theme from Final Fantasy VII. It’s the kind of music that can give you chills, but also make you sob like a baby. Go listen to it. 

Who is Tsutomu Narita?

Tsutomu Narita is an established Japanese video game music composer who has worked alongside Nobuo Uematsu on the Granblue Fantasy games as well as some of the Final Fantasy titles. He is more than 20 years younger than Uematsu and seems to be a protégé of sorts to him due to working alongside him on various video games. 

That said, Narita is clearly a talented composer in his own right and could easily rise to Uematsu’s level of infamy in the video game music world in the future due to his clear talent and professionalism. The two composers work well together in the Granblue Fantasy and Final Fantasy games, but it will be interesting to see where Narita’s video game composing career goes in the future.

If the soundtracks from the previous games and the other work from Nobuo Uematsu and Tsutomu Narita are anything to go by, then Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s soundtrack is certain to be an epic and brilliantly made fantasy video game score with plenty of replayability.

Not to be outdone, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is also sporting a brilliant voice cast so you’ll be right at home with the newest entry in the long-running franchise.

Category:
Category:
Category:
Category:
