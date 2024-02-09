Where to find a Cobra in Granblue Fantasy Relink

One important sidequest late into Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s main story tasks you with slaying a Cobra. Thankfully, despite the significant reward, finding a Cobra is easier than it sounds.

Ideally, you’ll have already found and killed a Cobra by this point, allowing you to turn in the sidequest immediately and receive a Gold Key for your troubles. If you’ve come this far into Granblue Fantasy: Relink and haven’t seen a Cobra, here’s a quick guide on where to find one and how to defeat it.

How to find a Cobra in Granblue Fantasy Relink

This is the earliest and easiest quest to take for hunting Cobras. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to track down a Cobra is to take on a quest from the Quest Counter, specifically, the quest titled Rilla Done Did It. It’s a simple Survival-type quest where you need to defeat as many enemies as possible within a four-minute time limit, and among those enemies are Cobras. It becomes available once you’ve visited Dahli Island and completed chapter six. It’s only a Normal level quest, the second easiest difficulty level for quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and the Cobra and other enemies’ levels are in the 20s. So, as long as you’re not grossly under-leveled, you won’t struggle with this one.

A Cobra won’t appear upon starting the quest. You first need to clear out a mob of Skeletons and Earth Gyres. Do that, and a Cobra will pop out of the sand. While it can poison you and your party, it’s weak to wind attacks. Even if you haven’t unlocked many extra characters, one mainstay in the party whose attacks deal wind damage is Captain Gran/Djeeta. Since they’re a permanent fixture in the party (at least until you beat the story), you have to bring them to fight the Cobra anyway.

The only difficult part of this quest is one of the side objectives, which asks you to take out seven Cobras, but you don’t need to worry about it if you’re just after the Gold Key; the sidequest only asks you kill one Cobra.