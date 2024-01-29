PlayStation early access has rolled out for those who pre-ordered Granblue Fantasy: Relink and the full release date is just around the corner. It’s common to preload games to save time and go straight to playing, but is that an option for Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

The game’s download size can vary from 26 GB on PS4 to 53 GB on PS5 and 90 GB on PC. Such a game size might take a while to download, taking away precious gaming time. The preload was available two days before the PlayStation early access started, so many players expected the same thing even though they didn’t pre-order.

Can you preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink on PC or PlayStation?

Will you play it on PlayStation or PC? Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation Youtube

Yes and no, you don’t need to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink on PlayStation because it’s already in early access, but you can preload it on PC. The preload option was tied to the pre-order early access, so it doesn’t make sense now to preload for those playing on PlayStation. PC players will be able to download the game through Steam one day before release.

How to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink on PC

If you wish to play the game on PC through Steam, you’ll have to wait until Jan. 31 to preload it and start playing it with friends when Granblue Fantasy: Relink is released on Feb. 1. If you pre-order any of the Granblue Fantasy: Relink editions on PlayStation, you’ll be able to play it via early access as of Jan. 29.

PC players were only given two editions and none had the bonuses that even the standard edition on PlayStation had. Comparing the PlayStation editions, the only difference is basically the digital artbook and soundtrack present in the digital deluxe version. PC players don’t even get a deluxe version.