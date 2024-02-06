How to get Dragon Scale in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

One of the most important things players need to do in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is to make sure they have the best weapons possible, which is why getting weapon materials for upgrades, like Dragon Scale, is key.

Recommended Videos

Getting Dragon Scales is as difficult as it sounds, but it’s not impossible. Here’s everything you’ll need to know to get your hands on this valuable resource.

Granblue Fantasy Relink: How to get Dragon Scale, explained

You can earn a Dragon Scale by clearing the quest within eight minutes. Image via PCI.

Dragon Scale is a weapon upgrade material you can get by completing the side quest, Wings of Antiquity at Halewind Altar. On subsequent playthroughs of this quest, there’s a chance you will get a Dragon Scale as a reward.

Dragon Scales have a chance of dropping from the Ancient Dragon you kill in this quest. It’s important to note this is a very hard quest to complete, and you’re going to need to ensure you meet the minimum requirements to complete the mission.

How to unlock the Wings of Antiquity quest in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Better weapons mean stronger allies. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock the Wings of Antiquity quest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, complete the main campaign and have a Veteran Skyfarer rank. If you haven’t reached this rank, you may need to complete more quests, which you can get from the Quest Counter, and you need to have unlocked the Very Hard quests.

If you have the Veteran Skyfarer rank and have finished the main campaign, you can pick up this quest from the Quest Counters at Folca or Seedhollow.

How to complete the Wings of Antiquity quest

Lancelot can become very strong in the end game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main objective of this quest is to defeat the Ancient Dragon in under 30 minutes, but you should be focusing on doing it within eight or even four because this gives out bonus rewards, including the Dragon Scale.

You should have a minimum power level of at least 4,200 for this boss. My power level was only just over this, and it was a pretty hairy battle. So, if you aren’t confident, try to level up a little more before starting this quest.

As the dragon’s weak against Water, it’s crucial to have water element allies on your team like Lancelot (DPS), Vane (Defense), or Katalina (Support). Lancelot is your best bet at defeating the dragon, but if you don’t have Lancelot, don’t worry; you can choose other DPS characters. The Ancient Dragon’s health is high, so you may want to take a whole DPS team, or have just one support who specializes in healing or defense.

The dragon’s attacks are easy to spot so they can be dodged if you watch the dragon. The attacks you must be mindful of and how to counter them include:

Cone of fire breath : Move out of its range or dodge to the left or right of it.

: Move out of its range or dodge to the left or right of it. Single fiery ball: Dodge to the left or right to avoid it.

Dodge to the left or right to avoid it. Pounce : Wherever the dragon faces is where it will pounce, so avoid that area.

: Wherever the dragon faces is where it will pounce, so avoid that area. Stomp: It rears up to stomp on you, so you must get out of the way to avoid its attack.

It rears up to stomp on you, so you must get out of the way to avoid its attack. Claw swipe: As soon as you see the dragon lift its claw, dodge back or get out of range.

As soon as you see the dragon lift its claw, dodge back or get out of range. Rotating tail swipe: Dodge out of the way for this one. He moves slowly, so you should have enough time.

Dodge out of the way for this one. He moves slowly, so you should have enough time. Overdrive: This is an AoE attack where yellow circles spawn on the ground. Move out of the way or step into the gaps to avoid the blasts.

Once the dragon is defeated, you will get Dragon Scales and can repeat this quest as many times as you like to upgrade your weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.