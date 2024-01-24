Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have Early Access?

If you can't wait to play it before release, check out your options.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is the first RPG in the Japanese series to be released for consoles and PC, so it’s only expected that fans are eager to play it as soon as possible. But can they count on an early access, or must they wait a little longer until release?

After a successful mobile turn-based RPG and a duology of console fighting games, the Granblue Fantasy series is finally releasing its long-awaited console RPG. Originally announced in 2016 for a 2018 release, it has faced numerous setbacks and delays—including the dissolution of the partnership between PlatinumGames and Cygames, who were co-developers of the project.

But now the time is finally upon us. And players who have been waiting since the first announcement must be wondering: do they get any sort of early access or sneak peek? Must they wait a little longer until Granblue Fantasy: Relink actually releases? Well, the good news is there are some goodies to keep you entertained while you wait.

Is there Early Access for Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Unfortunately, no. There is no Early Access for Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and you must wait until Feb. 1 to play the full game on release.

But there is a way to get a taste of the game before it comes out if you play on a PlayStation, and that is the free demo version. The demo is already available for download, so you don’t have to wait until launch. Keep in mind that, unfortunately, only users of PlayStation consoles (both PS4 and PS5) can access the early demo.

The demo version launched on Jan. 11. To learn more and download it, you can check out the official website for the game or the game page on the PlayStation Store.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink comes out on Feb. 1 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC/Steam.