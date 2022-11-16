Where to find Odin’s Raven in the Temple of Light in God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök has a ton of detail added to every mission. You’ll find poems scattered throughout each realm, and you’ll find collectibles hidden in every corner.

Make sure you keep an eye out for Odin’s ravens. These birds spy on your every move, following what you’re doing and where you’re going.

Users will have to go through the main story to spot all of Odin’s spies lurking in random spots throughout the realms. They fly around and sometimes require some precise axe throwing to be taken care of, so be patient.

You’ll find two in Alfheim. These two are relatively easy to find, the issue is they appear when you’re busy, making every distraction block your line of sight.

Where do I find Odin’s Raven in the Temple of Light?

As you progress through Alfheim you’ll see one hiding behind a metal gate, you won’t be able to throw your axe through that so don’t even bother trying.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

To get this raven, just after you’ve entered the temple of light, climb the staircase. Head to the top, and there’ll be a ledge to your left. Throw your axe at the purple Twilight Stone so your axe pings off it to bonk it on the head.

The second Odin spy will be hidden in plain sight. You’ll be busy fighting a collection of angry Elves, which is sure to distract players from the spy lurking behind the stairs. This Raven appears after you’ve created the first light bridge.

After the Elves have been taken care of, move to the northwest stairs.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

Toss any weapon into this little fella and you’ve got both ravens spying on your adventure. Now you’ve got those two, you’ll still have to get the rest to complete the side quest. There are 48 ravens hiding in Ragnarök.

You’ll just have to keep your eyes peeled to find them.