Everybody gear up and prepare yourselves for God of War Ragnarök’s bountiful collection of goodies scattered throughout the realms.

There are countless resources and collectibles from Asgard to Svartalfheim, and some of them are definitely worth gathering.

Poems are littered throughout the game, players can take a fiver and educate themselves on some Norse literature if their heart so desires.

Armor and gems hide in chests and behind elaborate puzzles, providing players with hours of gameplay to sink their teeth into.

Where to find Idunn Apples in God of War Ragnarök

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

The Idunn Apples are incredibly valuable. They increase your maximum health, so you don’t need to panic when Thor comes knocking at your door. There are five apples hidden in God of War Ragnarök and Dot Esports knows where to find them.

You’ll find these apples hidden inside Nornir Chests. These chests have three Norse characters on the front and require some keen eye-sight to find a way to unlock them.

Radsvinn’s Rig

The Watchtower is hiding an apple, check each and every corner and you’ll find it. There will be enemies around the whole tower, so you’ll have to whip out your Blades of Chaos first and hopefully survive to complete the puzzle.

Myrkyr Tunnels

This apple is found during the “Forging Destiny” quest. Find a crawl space, and a Nornir Chest will be hidden inside. Therein lies your apple.

The Applecore

You’ll find your Idunn apple hidden around the Yggdrasil Rift. You’ll be able to get this after completing the “Forging Destiny” quest.

Aurvangar Wetlands

When you arrive at Aurvangar Wetlands, you’ll spot your chest near the first geyser as you enter the area. Locate the three characters hidden around the beach, and break all of them to open the chest.

Dragon Beach

At Dragon Beach, you’ll easily spot a chest sitting on the beach as you enter. You’ll have to scour the beach to find where the Normir characters are hiding.

Now you’ll have all the health required to take on Thor and Odin, and maybe you’ll even stop Ragnarök.