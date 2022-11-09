Either way, the story will be phenomenal.

God of War: Ragnarök has finally landed on consoles, and there’s a ridiculous amount of gameplay to go through. There are new weapons, abilities, characters, and a whole new story that’s bound to captivate any gamer holding the controller.

The God of War world is a beautifully designed landscape, filled with stunning visuals, interactive areas, and places to discover even after the main storyline has been completed.

Games that focus on the story tend to be linear in nature, but as gaming has developed, open-world games filled with a strong storyline have emerged more often than ever.

The storytelling-heavy and open-world splice has also resulted in games that dabble in both linear and nonlinear storytelling. God of War: Ragnarök is a title that follows its predecessor in the story structure which clearly worked to its advantage.

Is God of War: Ragnarök open world?

Image via Santa Monica Studios

God of War: Ragnarök is mostly linear. There is an exploration element in the game, allowing players to find side quests and locate chests throughout their playtime.

It’s not a traditional open-world game like Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption. It allows players to go to any location, only after the story has shown them the path.

Once players have made their way through the main story, there will be no linear aspects holding them back. You’ll be able to traverse all of the God of War: Ragnarök locations.

All locations in God of War: Ragnarök give players puzzles, chests, and an unfathomable amount of battles to experience. The open-world aspect that arrives later in the game gives players all the potential exploration they could desire.

While the map unlocks as you progress, there are avenues that will remain undiscovered until players walk them.

Now you can go forth and experience Kratos and Atreus’ story and try to learn more about Ragnarök and Loki’s destiny.