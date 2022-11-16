In God of War Ragnaök, Nornir chests are something you’ll notice along your adventure through the nine realms and while it isn’t required, you should be opening each of these as you find them.

Doing this required you to complete different puzzles and while they can be extremely simple, others can cause some confusion. If you’re reading this it likely means you’ve found the surprise hidden in Myrkr Tunnels.

Fortunately, this one isn’t too difficult so here is everything you’ll need to know so that you can unlock this chest and claim its contents.

How to unlock the Myrkr Tunnels Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarök

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The first thing to do when opening the Nornir Chest in Myrkr Tunnels is to break a stack of boxes in the hallway leading towards the chest on the right-hand side. Behind this, you’ll see one of the three torches to be lit.

Simply use your blades to light this flame and you’ll be a third of the way there.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

Next, you’ll find another torch directly opposite the chest in the room that it appears in. This is the most simple to find and lighting it can be done the same way as any other torch.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

As you’d expect, we’ve left the most tricky to last, however, it shouldn’t cause any issues. When facing the chest turn to your left and you’ll notice the torch in the distance.

From this range, your blades will not reach it, but if you instruct your companion to fire an arrow at the nearby barrel it will then leak fluid to be ignited with your blades in turn lighting the torch and completing the puzzle.

If done correctly, this should be everything required to open the chest.