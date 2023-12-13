How to start God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

The Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarok adds a new chapter to the story, but if you’re struggling to access it, then we’ve got a quick guide to help you bash some Norse troublemakers sooner.

One unexpected God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC reveal at The Game Awards 2023 later, and it’s now time for you and me to resume the slaying of mythological beings with everyone’s favorite angry father.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Amazingly, the Valhalla DLC is free. Not a single piece of Hacksilver needs to be spent, but how to play the new content might not be entirely obvious. If you’re finding this to be the case and want to stop hurling your Leviathan Axe around in anger, I’ve got you covered.

How to play God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

It can be found in the main menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start up and play the free Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarok, you need to download the Valhalla DLC from the PlayStation Store and commence the action from the main menu.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Let’s simplify things even further, shall we:

If you already own God of War Ragnarok, boot up the game. Once you get to the main menu, as shown above, scroll down to “Valhalla“. Doing so will automatically take you to the PlayStation Store. Press to download the Valhalla DLC that it suggests. Once the relatively small GOW Ragnarok Valhalla DLC file size is installed, press the “Valhalla” option again on the main menu to begin the DLC.

The good news is that you don’t need to finish God of War Ragnarok to play the DLC, nor do you even need to have started the main game. As long as you’ve purchased it and own it, then you can hop straight into the Valhalla DLC addition to kick some Norse butt.