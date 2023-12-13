Category:
God of War

How to start God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Get started on the road to Valhalla.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Dec 13, 2023 03:05 am
kratos riding in a boat in god of war ragnarok valhalla dlc

The Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarok adds a new chapter to the story, but if you’re struggling to access it, then we’ve got a quick guide to help you bash some Norse troublemakers sooner.

One unexpected God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC reveal at The Game Awards 2023 later, and it’s now time for you and me to resume the slaying of mythological beings with everyone’s favorite angry father.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Amazingly, the Valhalla DLC is free. Not a single piece of Hacksilver needs to be spent, but how to play the new content might not be entirely obvious. If you’re finding this to be the case and want to stop hurling your Leviathan Axe around in anger, I’ve got you covered.

How to play God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

valhalla dlc option in god of war ragnarok menu
It can be found in the main menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start up and play the free Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarok, you need to download the Valhalla DLC from the PlayStation Store and commence the action from the main menu.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Let’s simplify things even further, shall we:

  1. If you already own God of War Ragnarok, boot up the game.
  2. Once you get to the main menu, as shown above, scroll down to “Valhalla“.
  3. Doing so will automatically take you to the PlayStation Store.
  4. Press to download the Valhalla DLC that it suggests.
  5. Once the relatively small GOW Ragnarok Valhalla DLC file size is installed, press the “Valhalla” option again on the main menu to begin the DLC.

The good news is that you don’t need to finish God of War Ragnarok to play the DLC, nor do you even need to have started the main game. As long as you’ve purchased it and own it, then you can hop straight into the Valhalla DLC addition to kick some Norse butt.

related content

Read Article God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC file size: How big is it?
Kratos walking in a green pasture in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC file size: How big is it?

Joey Carr Joey Carr Dec 13, 2023
Read Article How long is the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?
Kratos staring up at giant structure on top of mountain

How long is the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Dec 12, 2023
Read Article God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla adds new HUD option for streamers and content creators
Kratos staring up at giant structure on top of mountain

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla adds new HUD option for streamers and content creators

Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Dec 12, 2023
Read Article How to download the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC
kratos waking up in god of war ragnarok valhalla dlc

How to download the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Dec 11, 2023
Read Article Do you need to finish God of War Ragnarok to play the DLC?
kratos in valhalla in god of war ragnarok

Do you need to finish God of War Ragnarok to play the DLC?

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Dec 11, 2023

Related Content

Read Article God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC file size: How big is it?
Kratos walking in a green pasture in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla
Category:
God of War
God of War

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC file size: How big is it?

Joey Carr Joey Carr Dec 13, 2023
Read Article How long is the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?
Kratos staring up at giant structure on top of mountain
Category:
God of War
God of War

How long is the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Dec 12, 2023
Read Article God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla adds new HUD option for streamers and content creators
Kratos staring up at giant structure on top of mountain
Category:
God of War
God of War

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla adds new HUD option for streamers and content creators

Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Dec 12, 2023
Read Article How to download the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC
kratos waking up in god of war ragnarok valhalla dlc
Category:
God of War
God of War

How to download the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Dec 11, 2023
Read Article Do you need to finish God of War Ragnarok to play the DLC?
kratos in valhalla in god of war ragnarok
Category:
God of War
God of War

Do you need to finish God of War Ragnarok to play the DLC?

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Dec 11, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.