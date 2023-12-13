God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC file size: How big is it?

The new DLC for God of War Ragnarok, titled Valhalla, went live earlier today after being a surprise announcement at The Game Awards. The DLC is free to anyone who owns Ragnarok, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t the hurdle of downloading the file for the DLC.

Given how large some game files have gotten over time, players might be hesitant to download the file for Valhalla, especially with how large the existing file for Ragnarok already is. However, Valhalla actually doesn’t have too large a file size and can be downloaded quickly by most players.

Take a look at the guide below to see exactly how big the file size is for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC file size

There are two file sizes for God of War Ragnarok Valhalla depending, on where you live. You can see what they are for the PS5 below:

U.S. file size — 7.67 GB

— 7.67 GB EU file size — 8.4 GB

Europe players have to download a slightly larger file due to more language packs being included in that version of Ragnarok.

Extra languages aside, though, those two file sizes are extremely reasonable, especially in today’s climate. Even if you have a slower internet connection, you should be able to download the Valhalla DLC swiftly and get into more action with Kratos.

You can download the Valhalla DLC by updating your existing copy of God of War Ragnarok. The DLC is included with Patch 05.01, which is the 7.67 or 8.4 GB file. Once that’s downloaded, you can access the new DLC from the menu. You don’t even need to have beaten the main story in Ragnarok to access Valhalla, so hop in whenever you feel is the right time.