Do you need to finish God of War Ragnarok to play the DLC?

Whether you’re playing God of War Ragnarok for the first time or you’re revisiting it like an old friend, do you need to finish Ragnarok to be able to access the Valhalla DLC?

The reveal of God of War Ragnarok DLC sent shockwaves (positive ones, this time!) through the gaming community. Out of the blue at The Game Awards 2023, we all learned of the upcoming, free Valhalla DLC—serving as an epilogue to GOW Ragnarok.

This additional content will explore more of Kratos’ story and will incorporate some fascinating roguelike elements into the gameplay. But before any of that, do GoW players have to complete the main game first before the release of the Valhalla DLC?

Do you have to finish GOW Ragnarok to play Valhalla DLC?

Depending on how you feel about spoilers… Image via PlayStation

Rejoice, raucous Ragnarok fans, as you don’t need to finish God of War Ragnarok to start the Valhalla DLC.

If you want to bypass God of War Ragnarok and start swinging for the fences with your axe in the Valhalla DLC, then the good news is that you can do it straight away!

I must preface that the official PlayStation blog breaking down the Valhalla DLC does recommend that you “finish God of War Ragnarök first as God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla serves as an epilogue to the story of the base game.”

If you already have or don’t care and want to unleash the power of a God in a new and exciting way, then you will have an option to start the Valhalla DLC almost immediately—if you own God of War Raganrok, of course.