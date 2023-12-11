Do you need to finish God of War Ragnarok to play the DLC?

How long is the road to Valhalla?

kratos in valhalla in god of war ragnarok
Image via PlayStation

Whether you’re playing God of War Ragnarok for the first time or you’re revisiting it like an old friend, do you need to finish Ragnarok to be able to access the Valhalla DLC?

The reveal of God of War Ragnarok DLC sent shockwaves (positive ones, this time!) through the gaming community. Out of the blue at The Game Awards 2023, we all learned of the upcoming, free Valhalla DLC—serving as an epilogue to GOW Ragnarok.

This additional content will explore more of Kratos’ story and will incorporate some fascinating roguelike elements into the gameplay. But before any of that, do GoW players have to complete the main game first before the release of the Valhalla DLC?

Do you have to finish GOW Ragnarok to play Valhalla DLC?

kratos entering arena in god of war ragnarok valhalla dlc
Depending on how you feel about spoilers… Image via PlayStation

Rejoice, raucous Ragnarok fans, as you don’t need to finish God of War Ragnarok to start the Valhalla DLC.

If you want to bypass God of War Ragnarok and start swinging for the fences with your axe in the Valhalla DLC, then the good news is that you can do it straight away!

Related

What’s new in God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC?
God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla countdown – Exact start time and release date

I must preface that the official PlayStation blog breaking down the Valhalla DLC does recommend that you “finish God of War Ragnarök first as God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla serves as an epilogue to the story of the base game.”

If you already have or don’t care and want to unleash the power of a God in a new and exciting way, then you will have an option to start the Valhalla DLC almost immediately—if you own God of War Raganrok, of course.

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.