When does God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla DLC release?

After more than a year of post-launch radio silence from Santa Monica Studio, God of War: Ragnarok DLC, titled Valhalla, was finally revealed at The Game Awards 2023. Although the teaser was short, and thus details are scarce, an exact release date was shared—and Kratos will be picking up his axe again sooner than you may think.

2023 has been a year of gaming surprises, and there’s evidently room for one more before the year is out.

What is the God of War: Ragnarok DLC’s release date?

A new realm and new rewards. Image via PlayStation

God of War: Ragnarok‘s DLC, Valhalla, will be released on Dec. 12, 2023, just five days from the time of writing. It will be completely free for all players, so there’s no need to budget—just jump back in and start slaying.

Valhalla, according to a recent PlayStation Blog post, serves as an epilogue to Ragnarok‘s main story, seeing Kratos going on a journey of his own after bidding Atreus farewell. He and Mimir, everyone’s favorite talking head, have been called back to the ravaged ruins of the titular Valhalla for reasons unknown to either of them.

In stark contrast to the base game, Valhalla will be a roguelike experience, with mode-specific buffs, equipment, and armor. Perks, base stat updates, Runic Attacks, and more will be doled out on both a per-run and permanent basis.

The blog post also teases “echoes of his past”, realistically indicating recycled enemies from the base game but hopefully indicating things like rematches from Kratos’ Greek saga if we’re very lucky. Who wouldn’t want to beat up Zeus all over again?

Regardless of what exactly that cryptic teaser means, players won’t have long to wait before they can find out.