How to light all 3 braziers at the locked chest in The Barrens in God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök is full of puzzles, mostly entertaining although some can be annoying, as expected of a God of War game. The gameplay loop consists of fighting between puzzle-solving and puzzle-solving when you take a break from fighting. While most of the enemies can be thwarted with enough brute force and powerful weapons, the same cannot be said for some of the game’s more challenging puzzles.

One of the puzzles that were made popular in the last game was that of Nornir Chests. These special Chests are collectible items that provide you with a variety of unique rewards like collectible items, crafting materials, currency, special character abilities, and a multitude of upgrades. These Nornir Chests are locked using runes and you will have to find and activate all their runes in the surrounding area to unlock the Chest.

Nornir Chests are found in every realm in God of War Ragnarök with some chests being easier to unlock than others. Today we will be focusing on a certain Nornir Chest in The Barrens location that lies in the Alfheim realm, and how you can unlock it easily. Before we try to unlock the Chest, first we will need to know where to find it.

Where to find The Barrens Nornir Chest

Image via Santa Monica Studios

To gain access to The Barrens, you will first have to clear the Temple of Light with Tyr. After doing so, you can explore The Barrens, which is basically a huge desert that holds many secrets within the sands. Thankfully, you won’t have to look far to find the Nornir Chest since there is only one that lies within The Barrens. It can be found in the location marked above.

To unlock this Nornir Chest, you will have to find three braziers to light up. These braziers are marked by runes as shown on the Nornir Chest itself. Since you will have to light these braziers up, you have to equip your Blades of Chaos for this next part.

First brazier location

The first brazier is pretty easy to find. Face the chest and turn towards the right. You should notice the brazier sitting on top of a rock. Hit it with your Blades of Chaos.

Second brazier location

The second brazier can be found around the structure you are standing on. From the first brazier, circle around the structure to the other side and you should notice a brazier above the perimeter of the ruins. Hit it with your Blades of Chaos.

Third brazier location

The final brazier can be a little tricky to find. First, head back to the Nornir Chest after lighting the first two braziers. Then look towards the roof of the ruins and you should notice a pot that can be broken. Either hit the pot with your Leviathan Axe or instruct Atreus to shoot it down. Once the pot breaks, it will detonate and light the final brazier.

After lighting all three braziers, head back to the Nornir Chest and open it. This Chest will grant you an Idunn Apple, which will give you a permanent health boost every time you gather three of them.