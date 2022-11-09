God of War: Ragnarök is finally here. Players will have to navigate all the Asgardian realms, fighting monsters and gods as Kratos and Atreus search for meaning before Ragnarök begins.

The new installment in the franchise lets players run wild, allowing them to change up their settings with ease and variety. Users can make things difficult for themselves, by removing their HUD and increasing the difficulty, or they can bind specific attacks to different buttons if they so desire.

Fans are back to see Kratos and Atreus battle their way to answers, and if you’ve got the difficulty set high already, you might need a little break every once and a while.

You can change certain settings, like the “puzzle timing” setting, to give you a break when there are no enemies lurking around the corner.

How to increase puzzle timings in God of War: Ragnarök?

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The puzzle timings setting allows players to extend the time players have to complete a puzzle. It’s a simple fix, and it’ll allow you to go at your own pace. You can either have it set to default or you can extend it.

To find this setting:

Click the Options button on your controller

Scroll down to settings and click “X”

Once you can see all the settings, scroll down to “Accessibility” and click “X”

Scroll down once more until you reach “Navigations & Puzzles”

“Puzzle timing” should be located in the three settings below

Change it to “extended” or “extended+” if you want more time for your puzzles

Make sure you search through your settings, as there’s likely something you will want to change or experiment with during your playthrough.

The accessibility tab in the settings allows users to change their vision, hearing, motion, and motor accessibility with ease. Feel free to dig through all of these to see what’s right for you.

There you have it, now you can dawdle to your heart’s content in God of War: Ragnarök and you’ll still have time to make lunch before the puzzle restarts.