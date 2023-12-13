How to fix ‘content not found’ error in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

God of War Ragnarok has been given a new lease of life with the addition of the Valhalla DLC but some players are being prevented access by a “content not found” error.

Errors and bugs are an issue any gamer will have a huge amount of experience with and, despite how common they can be, will always be frustrating—particularly if you’re excited to dive into new content. The “content not found” error in God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC is easy to fix, however, and you will soon find yourself battling enemies in the new roguelike game mode.

How to fix God of War Ragnarok Valhalla “content not found” You can download from this screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports Although the Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarok is free and readily available for anyone who owns the game, it does not download automatically as part of an update. Because of this, you need to manually download the Valhalla DLC. There are several ways to do this and you can download the Valhalla DLC in-game from the God of War Ragnarok main menu. To do so, load up the game and scroll down to the option that says “Valhalla”, which is written in yellow, and click download. You’ll then be able to access the content once the download is complete. Alternatively, open the PlayStation Store from the home screen and search for “Valhalla”. Then click purchase (the price is listed as $0.00) and hit download. Wait for it to complete and then launch the game.