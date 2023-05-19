Who is Kirara’s voice actor in Genshin Impact?

Kirara’s reveal has received a warm welcome from the Genshin Impact community, with her bright personality and enthusiastic way of handling her work.

The four-star Dendro character is planned to release alongside Patch 3.7 on May 23. She’s a courier from the Komaniya Express who always does her best to deliver packages.

She features the cutest combat animations, with an ability that transforms her into a little cat box, the Urgent Neko Parcel, which allows her to climb up walls and reduces stamina consumption. In addition to being a strong addition to Dendro teams, she’ll be a valuable asset for exploration.

But her playstyle isn’t her only strong point. A skilled voice actor is key to making her personality resonate with Genshin players. Here’s all the information we know on the matter.

Who voices Kirara in Genshin Impact?

Voice Artist Announcement



"Anything you need delivered?"

Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Cat Upon the Eaves" Kirara!



Voice Artist

EN VA: Julia Gu

JP VA: SUZUSHIRO Sayumi



May 19, 2023

English voice actor: Julia Gu

The English voice actor for Kirara is known for working in anime such as Puraore! Pride of Orange and Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles. She also voiced Fallon from the video game Edge of Eternity.

Japanese voice actor: Suzushiro Sayumi

Kirara is the first Genshin character Suzushiro Sayumi has voiced. She started her career in 2017 with the famous anime Love Live! Sunshine!! and worked on many others, such as Kei Shirogane in Love is War, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and Bocchi the Rock!

