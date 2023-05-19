Best teams for Kirara in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s second playable feline-themed character is Kirara, a four-star Dendro Sword character who players can recruit to support their team lineups and traverse through tricky terrain. If you’re looking to make the most of Kirara’s skillset, you’ll want to carefully craft the best team for her so you can successfully win any battle with ease.

Kirara is a powerful recruit for any Traveler to add to their roster since she packs a powerful Dendro shielding skillset alongside one of Teyvat’s most useful exploration abilities. Her elemental skill allows her to enter the Urgent Neko Parcel state where she transforms into a special cat-themed package. While in this state, Kirara’s stamina consumption is heavily reduced and she is also capable of climbing up walls.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Should you pull for Yoimiya or Yae Miko in Genshin Impact?

Although the Dendro element was the last one to become playable in Genshin, most players regard it as one of the most powerful due to the immensely impressive elemental reactions it helps create. This makes Kirara a desirable recruit sure to amplify many players’ roster of characters as long as they use her in a strong team composition.

Kirara’s debut run in Genshin takes place in the first half of the Version 3.7 update where she is a featured four-star alongside Yoimiya on her “Tapestry of Golden Flames” featured banner and Yae Miko on her “Everbloom Violet” featured banner.

This is the best time to recruit Kirara since she’s available with an increased drop rate, so players should be sure to pull for her while they can so they can then get to work constructing a powerful team with her.

The best Kirara team in Genshin Impact

To build a solid team for Kirara, players will want to focus on her Dendro and support skillset. Usually, the best way to build a powerful team is to focus on the main damage dealer and find supporting units that complement each other. But sometimes, players may also want to use a specific support unit like Kirara so much, they choose to build a team around her instead.

To craft a strong team in Genshin, the general format players follow should always be the same.

Primary damage-dealer

Secondary damage-dealer

Support unit

Secondary support unit or another damage dealer

This format stays as the baseline for crafting a team lineup around Kirara. Overall, players will want to pair her with characters who have control over elements that play well with Dendro like Hydro, Electro, and Pyro.

Image via miHoYo

With Kirara’s skillset and the elements that work well with her in mind, players can develop a strong team based on the following:

The first team member should be a primary damage dealer who will spend the most time out on the battlefield vanquishing foes. To complement Kirara’s skillset, this character should be one that plays well with Dendro and can help create Dendro-based elemental reactions, generally a Hydro, Pyro, or Electro unit.

The next slot should feature a secondary damage dealer who possesses both an element and skillset that match well with the primary damage dealer and Kirara.

Kirara will be the third team member working as a general support unit capable of keeping her teammates safe with her Dendro shields and also applying Dendro when needed to activate elemental reactions.

Players can choose any kind of character to fulfill the last team slot, but this character should be chosen carefully based on the other three team members and their respective abilities. Based on my experience with team building in Genshin, this slot is super flexible since it is an equally great idea to pick another support character, like a healer or shielder, for this role as it is another damage dealer.

Best Kirara team compositions in Genshin Impact

Teyvat has many powerful recruits that will play well with Kirara’s skillset and element, but the best options for a Kirara team composition are as follows.

Five-star Dendro Sword character Alhaitham

Five-star Hydro Sword character Nilou

Five-star Electro Sword character Keqing

Five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko

Five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

Five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya

Five-star Eletcro Polearm character Raiden Shogun

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan

Four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu

Four-star Electro Bow character Fischl

Four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu

Four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett

Image via miHoYo

Two honorable mentions that don’t quite make the lineup of Kirara’s best possible teams are the five-star Dendro Catalyst character Baizhu and the four-star Dendro Claymore character Kaveh. Players can consider using either character as a substitute for other units of a similar type within Kirara’s best team compositions.

The most powerful results will occur when players have Kirara in a team capable of producing powerful Dendro elemental reactions. With this in mind, here are five of the strongest team compositions players can make for the feline Dendro character.

1) Kirara, Nilou, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Nahida

The five-star Hydro Sword character Nilou is one of the most challenging characters to create a team composition for in all of Genshin since her abilities are extremely specific and require players to carefully consider every character they pair with her. However, Kirara is now one of the best characters players can partner with Nilou.

Related: Best artifacts for Kirara in Genshin Impact

In this team, Nilou acts as the primary damage dealer with Nahida backing her up as a secondary damage-dealing force and support. Kokomi is mostly support and healing while Kirara works as a shielding and support force.

This lineup is immensely powerful, so players who want to craft it but are missing some of the required units can substitute Kokomi for the four-star Hydro Catalyst character Barbara, or Nahida with the four-star Dendro Polearm character Yaoyao.

2) Kirara, Keqing, Nahida, and Fischl

This is a solid lineup that will generally be easier for players to craft. Keqing is a standard five-star character which means many players likely have her from losing a 50/50 or from the Standard “Wanderlust Invocation” banner. She runs as the main damage dealer on this team with Fischl backing her up as the secondary damage dealer.

Nahida works as both another damage dealer and a versatile Dendro support unit with Kirara running in her usual support role. Players will receive two elemental resonance bonuses for this lineup which are as follows:

Two Dendro characters: Grants the Sprawling Greenery bonus. Raises elemental mastery by 50. After activating Quicken, Bloom, or Burning, the party receives 30 elemental mastery for six seconds. After activating Burgeon, Aggravate, Spread, or Hyperbloom, the party gains an elemental mastery increase of 20 for six seconds.

Two Electro characters: Grants the High Voltage bonus. The team will be affected by the Hydro element for 40 percent less time. When players activate Overloaded, Superconduct, Quicken, Aggravate, Electro-Charged, or Hyperbloom they have a 100 percent chance of generating an Electro elemental particle.



Players can choose to substitute Nahida with another Dendro unit like Yaoyao or the Traveler or swap Keqing for another Electro damage dealer like Raiden Shogun or Razor if needed.

Image via miHoYo

3) Kirara, Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Bennett

This lineup grants Kirara the benefits of each of the three elements that play well with Dendro. In this team, Raiden Shogun works as the primary damage dealer and wields power over the Electro element. Kokomi backs her up as a Hydro support unit and secondary damage dealer.

Bennett brings Pyro into the mix and packs powerful healing and support alongside Kirara who provides her Dendro shielding for the whole team. Players can also choose to make one small alteration to this team if they’d rather have another damage dealer instead of a healing and support unit. This change is to swap Kokomi with the five-star Hydro Sword character Kamisato Ayato who can then run as the primary damage dealer with Raiden Shogun running backup.

4) Kirara, Alhaitham, Kuki Shinobu, and Xingqiu

In this lineup, Alhaitham works as the Dendro primary damage dealer with Xingqiu as secondary, filling in the gaps between Alhaitham’s cooldowns and applying Hydro wherever needed. Kuki Shinobu brings Electro into the mix and also grants healing when needed.

Since this team lineup has three four-star characters, it is a fairly easy one for any player to create. It can also be modified in a few ways like swapping Alhaitham with Nahida or choosing to add more Hydro into the composition by swapping Kuki Shinobu with Yelan.

Image via miHoYo

5) Kirara, Yoimiya, Yelan, and Yae Miko

Coincidentally, two of the best allies for Kirara are also the same two she is receiving her debut banner run alongside. Kirara’s debut run is on both Yoimiya and Yae Miko’s featured banners, so if you’re pulling for either you might successfully unlock half this team from the same banner.

Yoimiya runs as the primary damage dealer with Yelan and Yae Miko working as secondary damage dealing forces. Kirara then works as the main support on this team, but Yelan also possesses strong support abilities and can work in both roles at once.

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Genshin Impact Version 3.6 “A Parade of Providence” on PC.

About the author