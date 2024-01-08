Which Mini Seelie should you get in Genshin Impact?

Traveling around Teyvat in Genshin Impact with only Paimon to keep you company can get rather lonely, but there are some Mini Seelie you can unlock to have a way less annoying companion at your side as you travel.

Mini Seelie are very exclusive and rare companions, so figuring out which one you should choose in Genshin is an important choice. Here’s what you need to know when making this decision.

What is a Mini Seelie in Genshin Impact?

A Mini Seelie is a tiny floating companion, otherwise known as a pet, that floats at your side and follows you as you traverse around Teyvat in Genshin. These creatures fall under the gadgets category and can freely be equipped, unequipped, and swapped out for other companions.

How to get a Mini Seelie in Genshin Impact

You can only ever obtain a Mini Seelie from the Lost Riches event. This is a recurring event that returns from time to time with an NPC named Ulman, and although it looks slightly different every time, a Mini Seelie is always the grand prize in this event.

To actually add this small floating creature to your collection, you have to uncover treasure across six different locations for Ulman. You can then spend the Ancient Coins you earn for helping him to purchase one of these pets.

These floating companions are quite cool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although you will have enough Ancient Coins to purchase a Mini Seelie after exploring just two treasure spots, this companion does not unlock as a purchasable item until you have fully found all the hidden rewards in each treasure area. Because of this, all six areas have to be fully explored before you can claim a Mini Seelie.

The latest version of the Lost Riches event is currently live and available to complete for a Mini Seelie until Jan. 15, 2024.

How many Mini Seelie are there in Genshin Impact?

There are currently six Mini Seelie to choose from, all of which cost 160 Ancient Coins. You can only choose one new one to add to your collection.

Mini Seelie: Brilliance – Light blue

– Light blue Mini Seelie: Dayflower – Blue

– Blue Mini Seelie: Rosè – Pink

– Pink Mini Seelie: Curcuma – Yellow

– Yellow Mini Seelie: Viola – Purple

– Purple Mini Seelie: Moss – Green

The choice is yours to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Mini Seelie launches with Lost Riches in each region of Teyvat, so it’s likely we will see two more arrive in the future: one with the Pyro region of Natlan ruled over by Murata and another with the Cryo region Snezhnaya, which is the home of Tsaritsa, the notorious leader of the Fatui Harbingers.

Which Mini Seelie Genshin Impact pet should you choose?

You should pick whichever Mini Seelie you want based on the color that appeals to you the most. My personal favorites are Viola because I feel like the deep purple color matches most characters very well and Rosè because I love how bright and bold it is, but you really can’t go wrong choosing any of them.

If you’re struggling to pick one, consider choosing between them based on which one matches up with your main team or favorite characters best. For example, a heavily Hydro-based team would line up well with Brilliance or Dayflower while a Dendro team would look great with Moss or Curcuma.

All of them are very cool looking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Is there a difference between each Mini Seelie in Genshin Impact?

The main difference between most of the available Mini Seelie is the color. Outside of this feature, everything about each Mini Seelie is exactly the same except for Brilliance, which is the only Mini Seelie that can appear underwater.

All other Mini Seelie vanish when you head underwater in Fontaine, but Brilliance remains by your side just like the Itty Bitty Octobaby pet. So if you want a Seelie that will be at your side underwater, then you want to pick Brilliance. Otherwise, there is no difference beyond color between them.

The vast majority of Genshin’s gameplay isn’t underwater, so I would still recommend primarily choosing between the available Mini Seelie based on the color rather than the tiny added bonus of being able to take one underwater.

All Mini Seelie have tiny rabbit-like ears. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lost Riches event returns on a fairly regular basis, so you can easily collect more colors by participating in the event next time it runs. I have collected three Mini Seelie so far from participating in three runs of this event, and you can do the same by playing Lost Riches whenever it returns to build up your own collection.