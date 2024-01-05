How to complete the Lost Riches 2024 Genshin Impact event

One of Genshin Impact’s staple events that returns on a fairly regular basis is Lost Riches, which offers you the opportunity to claim one of the best event rewards in all of Teyvat.

Even though the Lost Riches event is a semi-regular occurrence, each run of this event looks a bit different from the last, which means you might be confused on how to complete the Lost Riches 2024 event in Patch 4.3.

What is Lost Riches in Genshin Impact?

Lost Riches is a special event in Genshin that comes around regularly where you can find lost treasure to obtain various rewards including special Mini Seelie companions.

How to unlock Lost Riches 2024 event in Genshin Impact

To actually participate in the Lost Riches 2024 Genshin event, you must meet a couple of prerequisites first.

Reach Adventure Rank level 20 .

. Unlock any Statue of Seven in the Hydro region of Fontaine.

How to complete Lost Riches in Genshin Impact 4.3

To complete the Lost Riches event, you first need to talk with Ulman, who is hanging out near the water to the west of the Court of Fontaine region. Once you talk with him, you obtain a special Treasure-Seeking Seelie you can then use to find lost treasure.

His location is marked with a tiny chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

With the Treasure-Seeking Seelie equipped, you then need to visit each treasure area Ulman assigns to uncover lost riches. This event started on Jan. 2 and another location to visit unlocks each day up until Jan. 7, 2024, for a total of six locations.

Treasure area one Location: West Slopes of Mont Automnequi Unlock date: Jan. 2, 2024

Treasure area two Location: Salacia Plain Unlock date: Jan. 3, 2024

Treasure area three Location: Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region Unlock date: Jan. 4, 2024

Treasure area four Location: Liffey Region Unlock date: Jan. 5, 2024

Treasure area five Location: TBD Unlock date: Jan. 6, 2024

Treasure area six Location: TBD Unlock date: Jan. 7, 2024



How to search for treasures in Lost Riches in Genshin Impact

Once you are at any of the six treasure areas, you can use the Treasure-Seeking Seelie to find treasure. Before you can dig any up, you have to find three energy for the Seelie.

The energy is displayed as a spiral-like circular white icon on your mini-map that kind of looks like candy. When you actually find it, this energy is a swirling mass that looks kind of similar to Pneuma and Ousia. In some areas, the energy might be locked away and require some Xenochromatic abilities to unlock.

This one is contained by a bubble. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you have three energy, a shovel icon will appear on your map to lead you to the treasure location where you can then claim your Ancient Iron Coins. Some treasure areas have more than one treasure spot to be found, which means you may have to repeat this process a few times in some spots but only once in others.

How to get a Mini Seelie in Lost Riches in Genshin Impact

To obtain your own Mini Seelie from this event, you need to complete all six treasure areas and then spend 160 Ancient Iron Coins to buy one. You can earn this much from just two days of the event, but the Mini Seelie reward isn’t available to purchase until after all six treasure areas have been finished.

Lost Riches rewards in Genshin Impact

Here are all of the rewards you can claim from the Lost Riches 2024 Genshin event in Version 4.3.

One Mini Seelie companion of your choice Mini Seelie: Brilliance Price: 160 Ancient Iron Coins Mini Seelie: Dayflower Price: 160 Ancient Iron Coins Mini Seelie: Rosè Price: 160 Ancient Iron Coins Mini Seelie: Curcuma Price: 160 Ancient Iron Coins Mini Seelie: Viola Price: 160 Ancient Iron Coins Mini Seelie: Moss Price: 160 Ancient Iron Coins



So many colors to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Precious Treasures Primogems Price: 20 Ancient Iron Coins Quantity: Six Hero’s Wit Price: 25 Ancient Iron Coins Quantity: Three Mystic Enchantment Ore Price: 25 Ancient Iron Coins Quantity: Chapter of an Ancient Chord Price: 35 Ancient Iron Coins Quantity: Two Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop Price: 35 Ancient Iron Coins Quantity: One Wine Goblet of the Pristine Sea Price: 35 Ancient Iron Coins Quantity: One



If you’re debating whether or not to tackle this event, it is absolutely worth doing. It requires very minimal effort and grants you one of the most unique rewards in all of Teyvat, which is the floating Mini-Seelie compansion.

Participating in this event each time it returns allows you to claim additional Mini Seelie. As of the 2024 event, I have two different ones and will claim my third from this one as all players are allowed to add one new one to their collection each time.