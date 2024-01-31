Where to get Clearwater Jade in Genshin Impact: 5 best farming routes

Clearwater Jade is a stone new to Genshin Impact’s Liyue region with Patch 4.4. Players who obtained Xianyun will need them to get her to max level.

You can easily recognize these stones in the region of Liyue, Chenyu Vale, released with Patch 4.4. Clearwater Jade is everything you expect from the stone, with a clear green color contrasting with water and grass.

You can find them near bodies of water or encrusted on top of the shells of turtles. Most importantly, they’re used to Ascend Xianyun. Here are the five best farming routes to get the most stones with the least effort.

5 best Clearwater Jade farming routes in Genshin Impact

You can’t miss the stones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five short farming routes to get Clearwater Jade in Genshin Impact. The stones are located in Liyue’s new area, Chenyu Vale, so it shouldn’t take long to get them all for Xianyun.

You can also resolve the various puzzles to get rewards and more Primogems on your path

Around Mount Xuanlian

This one is short and effective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Clearwater Jade farming route is around Mount Xuanlian, south of Chenyu Vale. First, teleport to the mountain. You can get there by using a Spirit Carp. Then, glide towards the west and mine the six stones in the area.

South of Yaodie Valley

It’s a pretty path, with puzzles on the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, teleport to the south of Yaodie Valley. Right at the bottom, you can get four Clearwater Jade stones. Then, teleport again and head north. If you’re still exploring the area, you’ll come across a Viewpoint on your way north.

The cave under Chizhang Wall

You can also fight the boss for Xianyun’s materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When heading to the Statue of the Seven of Chizhang Wall, you’ll see a temple with puzzles to solve. But under it lie other secrets. You can find the Solitary Suanni boss and six Clearwater Jade stones to mine.

Around Treatree Slope

This one is longer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Teleport to the top of Teatree Slope and start by gliding on the west. You’ll see turtles you can mine Jade from. Then, teleport back and head east instead. You can find more stones along the way and around the body of water. Several pearls of water hover on top of it so you can get around faster than swimming.

East of Yilong Wharf

You’ll get there through the area’s quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This route isn’t easy at first because the Clearwater Jade located under the bridge has to be accessed by passing through a waterfall. To do this, you must resolve a puzzle. Otherwise, it mainly requires gliding from one point to another.