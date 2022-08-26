Where to Get all Fungal Nucleus in Genshin Impact 3.0

The Sumeru Version 3.0 update in Genshin Impact introduced an abundance of new characters, resources, quests, loot, and weaponry for players to attain. There is a plethora of content in the update and most Genshin players will need to attain a solid amount of all of it to improve and advance their overall gameplay.

One resource that launched with the Sumeru update is Fungal Nucleus, which comes in three varieties. This loot is dropped by Fungi and is essential for players looking to utilize everything the Sumeru update has to offer.

Image via miHoYo

The various levels of Fungal Nucleus are a required material for a few powerful weapons including the five-star Hunter’s Path Bow. The fishy four-star End of the Line Bow and Dendro-themed four-star King’s Squire Bow both launched with the Sumeru update as well and also require levels of Fungal Nucleus for Ascension.

How to get Fungal Nucleus in Genshin Impact

All Fungal Nucleus loot is leftover body tissue that is dropped by Fungi around Sumeru. There are three variants of Fungal Nucleus that players can attain.

Players may attain Inactivated Fungal Nucleus , which is a common Ascension Material dropped by all levels of Fungi.

, which is a common Ascension Material dropped by all levels of Fungi. Players may attain Dormant Fungal Nucleus , which is a common Ascension Material only dropped by level 40 or higher Fungi.

, which is a common Ascension Material only dropped by level 40 or higher Fungi. Players may attain Robust Fungal Nucleus, which is a common Ascension Material only dropped by level 60 or higher Fungi.

All levels of Fungal Nucleus can only be attained from Fungi, which means that players will need to regularly find and vanquish this foe to farm this material. Fungi do also, however, drop another series of materials, which are the various levels of Fungal Spores, so players may find that they regularly get this loot instead whilst trying to gather Fungal Nucleus.

Image via miHoYo

Where to find Fungi in Genshin Impact

Generally, Fungi can be found in abundance all throughout the wild in Sumeru. They seem to be a bit more common near bodies of water, especially rivers, but can ultimately be found anywhere as long as players are in the Dendro region of Sumeru. The absolute best places to find them are as follows.

In between Gandha Hill and The Chasm

A massive grouping of Fungi can be found in between the Sumeru location Gandha Hill and the Liyue location The Chasm. Although these creatures are extremely close to the border of Liyue and almost seem to be in The Chasm, they are still technically in Sumeru. This area is one of the best places to farm the various levels of Fungal Nucleus due to the massive concentration of so many Fungi in one small area.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Northwest of Vanarana

Another incredible place to find many Fungi at once is northwest of Vanarana. This area is rich in Fungi and thus makes a great farming spot for obtaining many of the various types of Fungal Nucleus loot.

A solid amount of them can be found in the cave of the Jadeploom Terrorshroom, which is the location where players can obtain important character Ascension Materials like Majestic Hooked Beak and Nagadus Emerald. The Fungi can be found below the arena where the Jadeploom Terrorshroom resides.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Under Chinvat Ravine

The area right under Chinvat Ravine is another excellent spot for farming the various levels of Fungal Nucleus. A few can be found quite close to it and the rest are near the pool of water a bit farther away.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

By The Palace of Alcazarzaray and Chatrakam Cave

The area to the northwest of The Palace of Alcazarzaray and north of Chatrakam Cave has many Fungi scattered around the connecting rivers of this region.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Players who don’t feel like traveling to any one specific area can instead try using the navigation feature in their Adventurer’s Journal. To do this, players should open their Adventurer’s Journal, select the “enemies” page, and find Fungus on the list.

Clicking the “navigate” button on this page will then continuously route players to the closest Fungus. The Adventurer’s Journal will continue to navigate players to the nearest Fungi until players have vanquished them all. Considering how abundant this opponent is, it is unlikely players will reach this point so they should be able to farm however many Fungal Nucleus they need utilizing a combination of these methods.